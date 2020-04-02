Virat Kohli Reveals Mind-Blowing Reason For Himself Going Vegetarian: Read Details

Virat Kohli revealed what made him turn vegetarian during his one-on-one live interaction with former English skipper Kevin Pietersen on social media. The conversation started at 19:00 IST as both the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team-mates came forward to have some fun and also to talk about cricket as well as COVID-19.

READ: Virat Kohli reveals who had nicknamed him 'Cheeku' during a live chat with Kevin Pietersen

Virat Kohli on turning vegan

"I had left eating meat just before the 2018 England Test series. When we went to South Africa in 2018, I got a cervical spine issue. It gave me a tingling sensation, hurting like mad due to which I could not sleep at night. My body was too acidic, creating too much uric acid. Bones got weaker, hence, I stopped eating meat in the middle of England tour, have not felt better before. I never felt better waking up, never felt better recovering between Test matches. Being vegetarian has completely changed. You feel lighter, your body changes", said Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli reveals his favourite batting partner and its NOT who you think it is; read

Virat Kohli on his nickname 'Cheeku'

Earlier, the Indian skipper was asked by Pietersen how did he get his famous nickname 'Cheeku' to which the batting megastar took KP back to his Ranji Trophy days. He revealed that it was his Ranji Trophy coach who had given him the nickname 'Cheeku' which is a rabbit in Champak comics.

"I got this nickname from a coach in the Ranji Trophy. I used to have big cheeks then. In 2007, I thought I was losing hair. I got my hair cropped and my cheeks and ear stood out. I got the name from a cartoon character. The rabbit in the comic Champak," said Virat Kohli.

READ: Virat Kohli tells Kevin Pietersen that he will not rest until RCB wins an IPL title

READ: Michael Vaughan says IPL will be a great warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia