Harsha Bhogle Reminisces Team India's Glorious 2011 World Cup Triumph

Cricket News

Harsha Bhogle took to social media and reminisced Team India's glorious 2011 World Cup triumph that completed nine years on Thursday. India beat SL by 6 wickets

Harsha

Harsha Bhogle came forward to reminisce India's glorious 2011 World Cup triumph which completed nine years on Thursday. It was on this very day that India beat Sri Lanka to win their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years. 

'It is nine years already': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' wrote that it is already nine years since that triumphant night at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and called it one of the greatest days in Indian sport. The veteran commentator then asked what does one need to give in order to have something light up our lives like that World Cup win did.

The 2011 World Cup final

Sri Lanka who were playing in their second straight World Cup final had posted a stiff total of 274/6 in their 50 overs. In reply, India got off to a horrendous start after big-hitter Virender Sehwag was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Lasith Malinga. The Men In Blue were in a spot of bother after Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal as the scorecard read 31/2. Gambhir then took the charge of scoring runs and was ably supported by a young Virat Kohli (35) as the duo added 83 runs for the third wicket stand. After Kohli's dismissal, in a rather surprising move, MS Dhoni came out at number four ahead of an in-form Yuvraj Singh. The two were then involved in a 109-run fourth-wicket stand. Gautam Gambhir was castled by Thisara Perera for a 122-ball 97. However, it did not matter as the match was in India's grasp by then and MS Dhoni finished it in style by dispatching Nuwan Kulasekara into the stands as India won their second World Cup after a long wait of 28 years. 

