Wasim Jaffer Has Comical Filmy Meme For Washington Sundar Remaining Stranded On 96

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer never fails to amuse his fans with his sense of humour. The 43-year-old has become a fan favourite recently due to his hysterical way of explaining different situations through memes. Jaffer has been immensely active on Twitter since the IPL 2020 as he keeps sharing his views regularly in a unique way.

Wasim Jaffer posts '3 Idiots' meme to troll India's tailenders

Wasim Jaffer was at it once again after Washington Sundar missed out on his maiden Test century in the fourth and final Test against England in Ahmedabad. Sundar had come agonizingly close to notching up his first Test ton in the first Test of the series against England in Chennai but he ran out of partners and was left stranded on 85*. It seemed like Sundar would finally bring up his maiden Test ton in the fourth Test but Inda lost the last three wickets in the space of five balls, thus leaving Sundar and Indian fans heartbroken.

Jaffer took to Twitter and posted a filmy meme of Hindi film '3 Idiots' to describe Sundar's father's reaction on meeting India's tailenders. For the unversed, Sundar had scored 62 off 144 balls on Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and Australia at the Gabba and shared a 123-run seventh-wicket partnership with Shardul Thakur, who made 67. Sundar was the ninth man to be dismissed. Back then, Sundar's father was upset and he had expressed his disappointment at the cricketer not scoring a century. Taking a shot at the same, Jaffer posted the hilarious meme.

Axar, Ishant and Siraj next time they meet Washington's father at a function😅

But seriously this 96* is no less than a hundred, very well played @Sundarwashi5 👏👏 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/V6qRXBbwfl — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 6, 2021

Coming back to Sundar's dismissal, India had three wickets in hand when Washington Sundar denied Axar Patel a run which resulted in an unfortunate run out on the last ball of the penultimate over of the Indian innings. After Axar Patel was run out, Sundar was off strike for the next over with Ishant Sharma facing Ben Stokes. The Indian speedster was trapped in front of the wicket by Stokes on the first ball as he sent him packing for a golden duck.

Mohammed Siraj joined Sundar at the crease as he then had the responsibility of giving the 21-year old a shot to complete his hundred by either taking a single or playing out the over. Siraj had done the same in the second Test in Chennai where he successfully managed to hang on at the crease as R Ashwin completed his hundred. However, much to Sundar and the Indian cricket fans' disarray, Siraj was cleaned up by Stokes after facing two balls, thus leaving Sundar stranded on an unbeaten 96.

Meanwhile, India beat England in the fourth Test by an innings and 25 runs to clinch the series 3-1. Coutresy of their commanding win, Virat Kohli's men have made a place for themselves in the ICC World Test Championship Final 2021. The ICC World Test Championship Final 2021 is going to be played between India and New Zealand at the iconic Lord's from June 18-23.

