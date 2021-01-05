Harsha Bhogle Advises Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill After 'Bill Gate' Controversy

The ongoing India vs Australia 2020 series is set to proceed with the upcoming New Year’s Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Ahead of the much-awaited contest, five Indian cricketers, namely Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw were separated from India’s touring party. They were placed under isolation after they were accused of violating Cricket Australia's bio-secure protocols.

India vs Australia 2020: Five Indian players under investigation for breach

India vs Australia 2020: Harsha Bhogle addresses ‘Bill Gate’ controversy

Indian players Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw were recently seen sitting indoors eating at a restaurant. They were subjected to severe criticism by several fans and cricket experts for violating Cricket Australia's bio-secure protocols. The matter blew up after an Indian fan posted about the same on social media and admitted to even paying the bills of the five Indian cricketers.

In an interview with Fox Cricket’s Follow-On podcast, Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle described their breach as a “minor” one. He also expressed his confidence that the players in contention, now in isolation, will be allowed to play the India vs Australia 3rd Test.

Harsha Bhogle also had a piece of advice for Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and the others who were involved in the controversial breach. The commentator said an “international player” should always say “no” if someone is offering to pay their bills. While the 59-year-old condemned international players from letting others pay their bills, he said such should definitely not be a case “in this environment”.

India vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming and updates

For the India vs Australia 3rd Test live telecast in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test is set to be played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

Indian players train ahead of India vs Australia 3rd Test

Image source: PTI and AP

