Twitterati Pick Harsha Bhogle As One Of The Best Commentators On World Voice Day

Harsha Bhogle has set Twitter buzzing once again after fans name him as one of the finest commentators in a global poll. On the occasion of World Voice Day, Cricket portal Cricbuzz asked the Twitterati to name their favorite commentators, and fans were quick to name Bhogle.
On #WorldVoiceDay, tell us who are your Top 3 all-time favourite commentators?— Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) April 16, 2020
Ian Chappell, Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri, Richie Benaud, Michael Holding, Ian Smith, Tony Grieg, Ian Bishop, Tony Cozier, Mark Nicholas, Sunil Gavaskar, Simon Doull, Nasser Hussain? Or someone else? pic.twitter.com/tbifMYcktE
The IIM Graduate has made set a new benchmark to commentary and has gained immense popularity over years for calling the game which is adored by millions across the world, especially the Indian subcontinent. No wonder Twitter users were quick to back Bhogle as their favorite commentator.
Harsha Bhogle— Mithun G (@mithunnagu) April 17, 2020
Ravi Shastri
Ian Bishop
Harsha bhogle— శ్రీరామmurthy BhV (@bhvsmurthy) April 17, 2020
Sunil Gavaskar
Tony Greig https://t.co/uFxlG0khdD
Top3 of all time— Sandeep Bhosale (@sanrocks1986) April 16, 2020
Tony Greg
Geoffrey Boycott
Harsha Bhogle
Harsha bhogle— Aftab Qureshi (@AftabQu77670794) April 16, 2020
Danny Morrison
Gavaskar
Sidhu https://t.co/ffH3apgNYl
Harsha Bhogle...purely because I have heard him on Radio too and the guy has amazing ability to make you visualise. Unlike other TV commentators for whom TV visuals does 80% of job. https://t.co/N871OIBonV— yeti12 (@yeti1211) April 16, 2020
There are two types of cricket commentators:— Parontha_makhan_halffry_chai (@parontha) April 16, 2020
Harsha Bhogle; and
The rest.
Harsha Bhogle - @bhogleharsha— Rishi Shah #StayHomeSaveLives (@DesiBatmaan) April 16, 2020
Simon Doull- @Sdoull
Michael Clarke- @MClarke23 https://t.co/LokWyEEB5V
My favorite commentators— Mohammed Ibrahim (@Mohamme45886989) April 16, 2020
1 Harsha bhogle
2 Simon doull
3 Ravi shastri
The man— . (@halfbloodpkb) April 16, 2020
The journey
The voice#WorldVoiceDay @bhogleharsha https://t.co/qJSCZShWFk
Harsha Bhogle— Kirtik Mitra (@Kirtik_Mitra) April 16, 2020
Bumble Llyod
Michael Slater
Sourav Ganguly
Alan Wilkins https://t.co/JCx6duXvb3
Michael Atherton, Harsha Bhogle, Nasser Hussain https://t.co/PTXD2DCq9A— Toshad Salwekar (@ToshadSalwekar) April 16, 2020
Harsha Bhogle— . (@mehrasandeeep) April 16, 2020
Ian bishop
Nasir Hossain
Special mention- Ravi Shastri
