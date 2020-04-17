Twitterati Pick Harsha Bhogle As One Of The Best Commentators On World Voice Day

Harsha Bhogle has set Twitter buzzing once again after fans name him as one of the finest commentators in a global poll. On the occasion of World Voice Day, Cricket portal Cricbuzz asked the Twitterati to name their favorite commentators, and fans were quick to name Bhogle.

On #WorldVoiceDay, tell us who are your Top 3 all-time favourite commentators?



Ian Chappell, Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri, Richie Benaud, Michael Holding, Ian Smith, Tony Grieg, Ian Bishop, Tony Cozier, Mark Nicholas, Sunil Gavaskar, Simon Doull, Nasser Hussain? Or someone else? pic.twitter.com/tbifMYcktE — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) April 16, 2020

READ: Harsha Bhogle Says "IPL Postponement 'inevitable', Combating COVID-19 More Important"

Fans back Bhogle

The IIM Graduate has made set a new benchmark to commentary and has gained immense popularity over years for calling the game which is adored by millions across the world, especially the Indian subcontinent. No wonder Twitter users were quick to back Bhogle as their favorite commentator.

Harsha Bhogle

Ravi Shastri

Ian Bishop — Mithun G (@mithunnagu) April 17, 2020

Harsha bhogle

Sunil Gavaskar

Tony Greig https://t.co/uFxlG0khdD — శ్రీరామmurthy BhV (@bhvsmurthy) April 17, 2020

Top3 of all time

Tony Greg

Geoffrey Boycott

Harsha Bhogle — Sandeep Bhosale (@sanrocks1986) April 16, 2020

Harsha bhogle

Danny Morrison

Gavaskar

Sidhu https://t.co/ffH3apgNYl — Aftab Qureshi (@AftabQu77670794) April 16, 2020

Harsha Bhogle...purely because I have heard him on Radio too and the guy has amazing ability to make you visualise. Unlike other TV commentators for whom TV visuals does 80% of job. https://t.co/N871OIBonV — yeti12 (@yeti1211) April 16, 2020

There are two types of cricket commentators:



Harsha Bhogle; and



The rest. — Parontha_makhan_halffry_chai (@parontha) April 16, 2020

My favorite commentators

1 Harsha bhogle

2 Simon doull

3 Ravi shastri — Mohammed Ibrahim (@Mohamme45886989) April 16, 2020

Harsha Bhogle

Bumble Llyod

Michael Slater

Sourav Ganguly

Alan Wilkins https://t.co/JCx6duXvb3 — Kirtik Mitra (@Kirtik_Mitra) April 16, 2020

READ: Harsha Bhogle Remembers Richie Benaud On 5th Death Anniversary With Sad Revelation

Michael Atherton, Harsha Bhogle, Nasser Hussain https://t.co/PTXD2DCq9A — Toshad Salwekar (@ToshadSalwekar) April 16, 2020

Harsha Bhogle

Ian bishop

Nasir Hossain

Special mention- Ravi Shastri — . (@mehrasandeeep) April 16, 2020

READ: Harsha Bhogle Reminisces Team India's Glorious 2011 World Cup Triumph

READ: Harsha Bhogle Says He Would Have Been At Wankhede Stadium For IPL If All Was Well