Twitterati Pick Harsha Bhogle As One Of The Best Commentators On World Voice Day

On the occasion of World Voice Day, Cricket portal Cricbuzz asked the Twitterati to name their favorite commentators, and fans were quick to name Harsha Bhogle.

Harsha Bhogle has set Twitter buzzing once again after fans name him as one of the finest commentators in a global poll. On the occasion of World Voice Day, Cricket portal Cricbuzz asked the Twitterati to name their favorite commentators, and fans were quick to name Bhogle.

Fans back Bhogle

The IIM Graduate has made set a new benchmark to commentary and has gained immense popularity over years for calling the game which is adored by millions across the world, especially the Indian subcontinent. No wonder Twitter users were quick to back Bhogle as their favorite commentator.

 

 

 

