Harsha Bhogle Becomes Investor And Brand Ambassador For Indian Gaming Startup

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has invested in Fantasy Akhada, an online fantasy sports platform for cricket and football. The 59-year-old will also be the brand ambassador of the same for the next two years. The Fantasy Akhada was set up in January earlier this year.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Scott Styris Says CSK Will Find It Difficult To Fill Suresh Raina's Shoes

Harsha Bhogle invests in fantasy sports platform Fantasy Akhada

While speaking about the development, Harsha Bhogle was quoted as saying in an official statement, “I have always been interested in fantasy sport because it allows fans to test their wits against others and allow them to be more involved.” He also described the Fantasy Akhada as an initiative of sports lovers who understand the fantasy sport. Harsha Bhogle further pinned his hope on Fantasy Akhada to become a platform where fans can enjoy playing it.

Interestingly, Fantasy Akhada is not Harsha Bhogle’s first association with fantasy sports. Back in 2017, he was appointed as Dream11’s first-ever brand ambassador when he signed an endorsement deal. Interestingly, Dream11 is also the title sponsor of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season, where Bhogle is currently slated to resume his commentary duties.

Harsha Bhogle welcomes IPL Dream11 deal

Welcome to the #Dream11IPL. The new economy companies are dreaming big. Good to see. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 18, 2020

Also Read | IPL 2020 Commentators List Reportedly Finalised By BCCI, Sanjay Manjrekar Excluded

Harsha Bhogle in IPL 2020

A few days ago, Harsha Bhogle was chosen as one of the seven commentators by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for IPL 2020. Apart from him, the Indian board revealed the names of Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar and Anjum Chopra. The commentators will be divided into three panels and will be placed in two bio-secure bubbles, one in Dubai and one in Abu Dhabi. They are set to depart for the UAE on September 10.

How much is Harsha Bhogle net worth?

According to celebrityhow.com, the Harsha Bhogle net worth is estimated to be around US$4 million (₹29 crore). The Harsha Bhogle net worth constitutes his income from several brands through his endorsement deals. His net worth also comprises of the salary he receives from broadcasting channels for his commentary duties.

Disclaimer: The above Harsha Bhogle net worth is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the Harsha Bhogle net worth figures.

Also Read | IPL 2020 Broadcasters Accused Of Plagiarising This Season's Anthem By Indian Rapper

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar Considers Harsha Bhogle And Aakash Chopra As Better Commentators?

Image source: Harsha Bhogle Instagram