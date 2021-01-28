Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara's Signatures On Indian Test Jersey Sets Twitter Abuzz

Team India—on the back of classy knocks from Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill—defeated Australia at The Gabba in a thrilling Day 5 run-chase. In doing so, the visitors also dented Nathan Lyon’s chances of going past the 400-wicket mark in Test cricket in front of his home crowd. While Lyon remains frozen on 399 wickets at the moment, he received a signed jersey from the rival’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane as a gesture of sportsmanship to mark his 100th Test match appearance for Australia.

Nathan Lyon 100th Test jersey

Also Read | IPL 2021 Auction To Be Held On February 18 In Chennai, One Day After India Vs England Test

Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara’s signatures highlight Nathan Lyon 100th Test jersey

On Wednesday, January 27, Nathan Lyon took to his Instagram account and shared some pictures from his 100th Test match—the Gabba thriller against India. In his post, he also shared a glimpse of the signed Indian jersey he received from Ajinkya Rahane during the post-match presentation. The jersey appears to have signatures of India’s entire squadron, however, the signatures of Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara were the ones which managed to highlight the jersey among fans.

After Nathan Lyon shared the set of images from The Gabba Test match, fans quickly took to Twitter to dissect the meaning behind Rishabh Pant’s ‘smiling’ signature with their own hilarious theories. Oaktree Sports Show host Gaurav Kapur described Shubman Gill’s signature as somewhat ‘Mandarin’ and hailed the wicketkeepers’ marking as “just the best”. Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to the signatures of Rishabh Pant and his teammates on Lyon’s special jersey.

Also Read | Joe Root Equals All-time Test Record Set By Virat Kohli Ahead Of India-England Series

The bowlers all have solid identifiable strokes.

Shubhman’s looks like Mandarin, and Rishab’s is just the best 😄 https://t.co/t8LiFqIvxh — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) January 28, 2021

Test cricket needs more smiley faces. 🙂 https://t.co/hiqCbBDYzX — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) January 27, 2021

Pant's signature obviously takes the cake, but look at Pujara's too.



You can see this man loves taking his time.



And then, Prithvi सौ... https://t.co/BnBOIL6S4C — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) January 27, 2021

Or Pujara’s where he’s clearly fallen down the Gabba stairs at the time of writing. — Dave Sera Sera (@davesera_sera) January 27, 2021

Also Read | India Vs Australia 4th Test 2021: Fans Laud Rahul Dravid For Developing India's Bench Strength

India vs England 2021 updates

Both Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant will now reunite in India’s squad for their upcoming Test series against England. They were both selected in an 18-member Test squad, which also features the return of Indian captain Virat Kohli. Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj also managed to retain their spots after their impressive outings in the series-deciding Test match in Australia.

Here is a look at the entire Indian squad for the upcoming India vs England 2021 Test series:

TEAM - Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur — BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2021

Also Read | Shardul Thakur Happy For Team-mate Mohammed Siraj After His Fifer In Gabba Test

Image source: BCCI and Nathan Lyon Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.