Harsha Bhogle Explains Reason Behind Ending Popular 2000s Kids Sports Quiz Show On TV

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle is widely recognised as one of the greatest commentators the game has ever heard. Nicknamed the ‘Voice of Cricket’, Harsha Bhogle also hosted a popular TV show titled School Quiz Olympiad for ESPN and Star Sports during the early 2000s. During a recent Instagram Live session, the commentator was asked by a fan whether he would be willing to return to the show.

India lockdown: Harsha Bhogle recollects memories of a popular 2000s TV show

In the session, Harsha Bhogle cited the reason why he left his popular sports quiz show for kids during the early 2000s. The cricket expert said that while he hosted the show for five years, he was starting to get a little “affected” by the participating students, who ended up on the losing side. He added that some of the participants used to travel long distances and he could not bear their “sadness” upon losing. However, Harsha Bhogle also admitted to getting many tweets of late of his followers requesting him to return the show. He then concluded by saying that the show could still happen on popular demand with another anchor hosting it.

India lockdown: Harsha Bhogle makes Instagram live debut

Apart from discussing the popular 2000s TV show, Harsha Bhogle also discussed the future of international and league cricket in the post coronavirus world. The commentator believed that cricket boards like the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are likely to organise their respective T20 leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the next couple of years. He added that staging cash-rich tournaments like IPL will help BCCI to remunerate some losses they incurred during the ongoing coronavirus season.

India lockdown: Coronavirus impact on IPL 2020 and T20 World Cup

The much-awaited IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently stated that there are no plans of staging any cricketing activities in the country as of now. The T20 World Cup, scheduled for October-November in Australia this year, is also clouded with much uncertainty at the moment.

