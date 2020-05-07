Harsha Bhogle Gives Befitting Reply To Pakistani Scribe's Tweet Over IPL Fixing Allegation

Indian cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle is one of the most adored commentators across the globe. Harsha Bhogle is known for his immaculate analysis of the game and changing the face of sports broadcasting in India by commentating without a cricketing lineage. Harsha Bhogle is also nicknamed the 'Voice of Cricket'.

Harsha Bhogle gives a befitting reply to Pakistani journalist trying to demean IPL

Harsha Bhogle is often seen tweeting on several topics and giving his opinions on the same. Harsha Bhogle was at it once again as he gave a befitting reply to a Pakistani journalist named Shahid Hashmi who took to Twitter and ranted about how South Africa and India were not waiting for the ban on their players (Hansie Cronje and Mohammad Azharuddin respectively who were banned for life in 2000), or for the two IPL teams (CSK and RR) over a sealed envelope that made a lot of news for carrying the names of the players, who were involved in spot-fixing back in 2013.

South Africa not wailing on Hansie Cronje life ban of 2000 nor do India on Azharuddin’s ban or two IPL teams or a sealed envelope with some names... Australia not reminding themselves of Cape Town ball tampering but we Pakistanis digging old graves of fixing to smear our image! — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) May 3, 2020

As soon as the Twitter user posted the tweet, it went viral. The tweet was flooded with a lot of comments from the Indian fans who gave it back to the Pakistani journalist, who tried to tarnish the image of Indian cricket, as well as the IPL. Harsha Bhogle also took to Twitter and shut the critic down with an apt reply. Harsha Bhogle explained how people would have come to their own conclusions if the sealed ‘envelope’ was made public as all the allegations were made purely on bookie chatter without concrete evidence.

Bhogle's response was lauded by the fans. Let's take a look at Harsha Bhogle's response.

Important to know that names in the envelope had only come up from bookie chatter & could not be deemed conclusive. If made public, people would have drawn their own conclusion which, with many names, could have been wrong. But it had to be part of the submission,hence was sealed https://t.co/TqjtoMscn4 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 4, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: HARSHA BHOGLE INSTAGRAM