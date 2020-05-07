Harsha Bhogle Gives Masterclass To Youngsters On How To Ace Cricket Commentary

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle is widely regarded among the greatest commentators of all time. For his meticulous approach towards the game, Bhogle has been endeared with a nickname, i.e. the ‘Voice of Cricket’. Amid the coronavirus crisis and India lockdown, the cricketing expert recently took to Instagram Live to interact with his fans and followers.

India lockdown: Harsha Bhogle gives valuable tips to aspiring commentators

In the session, Harsha Bhogle gave some valuable tips on commentary for the up-and-coming youngsters. He said that since he started off as an anchor, a transition to commentary served him well. He went ahead by saying that anchors could become good commentators and cited the example of Jatin Sapru, who regularly covers Indian cricket. He also emphasised on the importance of writing blogs with a detailed, rational explanation and said that it could go a long way for someone who is pursuing a career in covering the game.

Harsha Bhogle also headlined the importance of exuding a feeling of ‘warmth’ towards the homebound audience while performing commentary. He said that being a pleasant personality is very important behind the mic. He also advised aspiring commentators to be “comfortable” and “earthy” while performing the same and not necessarily being 'witty', unless it comes naturally to them.

Speaking about ex-cricketers like Ravi Shastri, Aakash Chopra and Sunil Gavaskar who took up commentary after their retirement, Bhogle said that they have done a great job in making a transition from the field to inside the commentary box because they treated it like a different profession altogether rather than relying on their reputation. Before Ravi Shastri took up India's top coaching role, he was one of the prominent voices of Indian cricket. In the session, Bhogle lauded former cricketers like Aakash Chopra for keeping up with all the technological elements of commentary (social media presence) ever since he took up the role.

India lockdown: Harsha Bhogle on Instagram live, watch

Apart from discussing the affairs of commentary gigs, Harsha Bhogle also gave his take on the future of the game in the post coronavirus world. He believed that cricket boards like the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) among others are likely to organise their respective T20 leagues over the next couple of years. He added that staging cash-rich tournaments like Indian Premier League (IPL) will financially help BCCI to recuperate some losses they incurred during the ongoing coronavirus season.

India lockdown: Coronavirus impact on IPL 2020

The much-awaited IPL 2020 was originally intended to launch on March 29. However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently stated that there are no plans of staging any cricketing activities in the country as of now. The IPL 2020 was widely dubbed by many cricketing experts as a perfect preparation campaign for the T20 World Cup.

