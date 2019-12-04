The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bob Willis, Legendary Cricketer And Former Captain Of England Passes Away At The Age Of 70

Cricket News

Legendary cricketer Bob Willis reportedly passed away at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness on December 4. Willis died surrounded by his family on Dec 4.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bob Willis

Legendary cricketer and former English captain passed away at the age of 70 after a prolonged illness on Wednesday, December 4. Having been the central figure in the English team, Willis played 90 Test matches and 64 one day internationals for England in his 13-year career. Apart from being one of the greatest cricketers, Willis was an acerbic commentator.  He went on to enjoy a long career in broadcasting after his retirement in 1984.  Willis died surrounded by his family on Wednesday.

Celebrated English cricketer Bob Willis passes away at 70

"We are heartbroken to lose our beloved Bob, who was an incredible husband, father, brother and grandfather. He made a huge impact on everybody he knew and we will miss him terribly," his family said.

Willis was best known for the 1981 Headingley Test match between England and Australia, where he picked up 8-43 in a remarkable spell which saw his side win one of the most significant matches of all times. Finishing his career with, Willis had 325 wickets in Test cricket, which to this day puts him fourth on the all-time list of England wicket-takers behind James Anderson, Ian Botham, and Stuart Broad. 

READ: SL-U23 vs MLD Dream11 prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

READ: Abdul Razzaq does a Shoaib Akhtar, attacks his own Pakistan side for being No.1 in T20s

Taking to Twitter, people penned their heartiest condolences, remarking Willis as one of the greatest cricketers.

READ: Rohit Sharma on the verge of becoming first Indian to hit 400 international sixes

READ: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab battle for Lucknow as their new home ground

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG