Harsha Bhogle Surprises Twitterati With No Robin Singh In India's Best Fielders List

During the 1990s, Team India was considered the weakest teams when it came to fielding with opposition batsman easily able to convert ones into twos. During that period, only two Indian players looked outstanding on the field in terms of taking catches and saving runs. The two cricketers we are talking about is Ajay Jadeja and Robin Singh.

Over the years, things have changed drastically as Team India has become a brilliant fielding unit with players putting their body on the line to stop runs or showing their flexibility while taking catches. Recently, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle, selected his list of best Indian fielders of all-time.

Also Read: Harsha Bhogle's 'gut Feeling' Tells Him It's All Over For MS Dhoni, Here's Why

Harsha Bhogle names Ravindra Jadeja in the list but excludes Robin Singh

Harsha Bhigle tweeted the list of players who he thinks are better fielders. Eknath Solkar, who was India’s best fielder in the short leg region, topped the list. Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin took the second spot, while the third spot went to current Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Here's the name of other cricketers who made the Harsha Bhogle Twitter list.

Good morning. Three best Indian fielders for me.

1. Eknath Solkar

2. Mohd Azharuddin

3. Ravindra Jadeja

Others touched by brilliance (top of mind) Hemu Adhikari, Tiger Pataudi, Rusi Surti, Syed Kirmani, Abid Ali, Brijesh Patel, Ajay Jadeja, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Mohd Kaif — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 25, 2020

Also Read Harsha Bhogle & Sanjay Manjrekar Hail PM Modi's Decision Of Country-wide Lockdown

Harsha Bhogle Twitter post flooded with support for Robin Singh

The name that missed the list is fielding coach Robin Singh. Considered as one of the best fielders during his playing days, Harsha Bhogle did not name him in the side, which surprised many of his followers. Fans were quick to show their displeasure over the Harsha Bhogle Twitter post. Here's how Twitterati reacted over the exclusion of Robin Singh name in the list.

One name you missed is #RobinSingh .

I think Robin Sing was india’s jonty rhodes. In my view Robin Singh & Yuvraj deserve in Top 5. pic.twitter.com/yxel6avzNU — Manish P Nahar (@manishnahar) March 25, 2020

Robin Singh, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli. — Sinhrann (@sinhrann) March 25, 2020

I think Robin Singh has done enough to be in the list of special mentions, at least. He was more than 100% cricketer when it comes to fielding efforts. Have he been 5 years younger when he made his debut then he would have been the automatic choice. 🙂 — Teo LOLstoy (@teo_lolstoy) March 25, 2020





You forgot robin singh who changed India's fielding after making comeback at 33 — Sudhakar Kandhare (@Sudhakar_SMK) March 25, 2020





U r missing Robin singh top of all Harsha.. — Buttikiran (@Buttikiran1) March 25, 2020

Also Read You Won't Believe Who Harsha Bhogle Has Named The Best Indian Catcher, Triggering Debate

Harsha Bhogle verdict on MS Dhoni future

Recently, Harsha Bhogle said that he feels that MS Dhoni's ambitions to play for India might just be over. While speaking to a leading media publication, Bhogle stated that not even Dhoni's shadow knows what he is thinking and that's how close he keeps his cards to his chest.

Also Read Harsha Bhogle Calls Test Cricket 'closest Thing In Sport That Comes Near To Life': Watch