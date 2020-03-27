The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Harsha Bhogle Surprises Twitterati With No Robin Singh In India's Best Fielders List

Cricket News

Harsha Bhogle recently tweeted the names of a selected list of best Indian fielders over the period of time which did not include the name of Robin Singh.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Harsha Bhogle

During the 1990s, Team India was considered the weakest teams when it came to fielding with opposition batsman easily able to convert ones into twos. During that period, only two Indian players looked outstanding on the field in terms of taking catches and saving runs. The two cricketers we are talking about is Ajay Jadeja and Robin Singh.

Over the years, things have changed drastically as Team India has become a brilliant fielding unit with players putting their body on the line to stop runs or showing their flexibility while taking catches. Recently, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle, selected his list of best Indian fielders of all-time.

Also Read: Harsha Bhogle's 'gut Feeling' Tells Him It's All Over For MS Dhoni, Here's Why

Harsha Bhogle names Ravindra Jadeja in the list but excludes Robin Singh 

Harsha Bhigle tweeted the list of players who he thinks are better fielders. Eknath Solkar, who was India’s best fielder in the short leg region, topped the list. Former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin took the second spot, while the third spot went to current Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Here's the name of other cricketers who made the Harsha Bhogle Twitter list.

Also Read Harsha Bhogle & Sanjay Manjrekar Hail PM Modi's Decision Of Country-wide Lockdown

Harsha Bhogle Twitter post flooded with support for Robin Singh 

The name that missed the list is fielding coach Robin Singh. Considered as one of the best fielders during his playing days, Harsha Bhogle did not name him in the side, which surprised many of his followers. Fans were quick to show their displeasure over the Harsha Bhogle Twitter post. Here's how Twitterati reacted over the exclusion of Robin Singh name in the list.

 


 


 

 

Also Read You Won't Believe Who Harsha Bhogle Has Named The Best Indian Catcher, Triggering Debate

Harsha Bhogle verdict on MS Dhoni future 

Recently, Harsha Bhogle said that he feels that MS Dhoni's ambitions to play for India might just be over. While speaking to a leading media publication, Bhogle stated that not even Dhoni's shadow knows what he is thinking and that's how close he keeps his cards to his chest. 

Also Read Harsha Bhogle Calls Test Cricket 'closest Thing In Sport That Comes Near To Life': Watch

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Chandrababu Naidu
NAIDU ISSUES ENDLESS PRAISE FOR PM
Kejriwal
KEJRIWAL GOVT READY TO FIGHT CORONA
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Operation Namaste
ARMY LAUNCHES OPERATION NAMASTE
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS