NZ Vs PAK 2020: Kane Williamson's Innings Sets Off Kiwi Scribe Sledging Matthew Hayden

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in modern-day cricket. The one-drop batsman has led from the front playing many match-winning knocks throughout his career to guide New Zealand to many memorable victories. The right-handed bastman was in smashing form for his team in the recently concluded NZ vs PAK 2020 Test series following which a New Zealand journalist decided to take a jibe at former Australia cricket Matthew Hayden.

NZ vs PAK 2020: Kane Williamson joins elite club

Williamson made an impressive start to the home season in which the right-hander scored a glorious 129 runs in the first innings of the 1st Test leading his side to a comprehensive win. He carried his form in the second Test in which he scored 238 runs in the first innings as the Black Caps beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs. Apart from scoring a double century, Kane Williamson also became the third New Zealand batsman to make 7000 Test runs after Ross Taylor (7379) and Stephen Fleming (7172).

🏆 2-0 #NZvPAK series sweep

🔝 No.1 in Test Team Rankings



A memorable day at the office for the @BLACKCAPS 🙌 pic.twitter.com/GnXu6sfJOx — ICC (@ICC) January 6, 2021

New Zealand journalist takes jibe at Matthew Hayden

According to foxsports.com.au, New Zealand Herald journalist Dylan Cleaver decided to take a jibe at former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden after Williamson breached the 7000-run mark in the longest format of the game. Cleaver wrote, "Achieving the feat in his 144th innings means only 12 batsmen in the history of the game did it quicker, a who’s who of 11 of the greatest to have ever graced the crease, and Matthew Hayden".

Williamson leads New Zealand to No. 1 spot in ICC Test rankings

After whitewashing Pakistan in the recently concluded Test series, New Zealand toppled Australia to take the top spot in ICC Test rankings. The win takes them to 118 points followed by Australia (116 points). Team India are currently third with114 points followed by England (106) and South Africa (96).

The 2-0 series win over Pakistan also means New Zealand move upwards in the World Test Championship table. They now have 420 points, more than India's 390 and Australia's 322, but are behind them on PCT (percentage) points: Australia are No. 1 with 0.767, followed by India on 0.722, and New Zealand are third with 0.70.

Williamson career stats

The Kiwi skipper has played 83 Test matches so far in his career and has amassed 7115 runs in the format. He has smashed 24 centuries and 32 half-centuries in Test match format. Williamson has also proved his credentials in the limited-overs cricket scoring 6173 runs in ODI cricket and 1723 runs in the shortest format.

Image: Balck Caps / Twitter

