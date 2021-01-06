Is David Warner The New Alastair Cook? Star Batter To Have 12th Opening Partner In 9 Years

The Australian cricket fans were left disappointed after the David Warner injury news broke out. The opening batsman is an integral part of the team's batting unit and his absence had created a void at the top of the order. However, the player is likely to get back on to the field in the upcoming India vs Australia 3rd Test, and it is speculated that he is set to open the innings with yet another partner.

David Warner injury: 12th opening partner for the swashbuckling batting in 9 years?

Australia's captain Tim Paine hinted that David Warner might make his much-awaited comeback in the upcoming Test match against India. In a media interaction, the wicketkeeper-batsman mentioned how David Warner adds a lot of value to the team, and he could very well be the front-runner for the opening spot for the reaming Test matches against India. Youngster Will Pucovski also could finally be rewarded with the Baggy Green Cap at Sydney.

If Will Pucovski is chosen as the opener alongside David Warner, he would be the left-hander's 12th opening partner in his career. The dynamic southpaw has cemented his place in the side on the back of his consistent outings. However, several batsmen have been given an opportunity to open the innings alongside him, but they have failed to make the most of it.

With Australia leaving out of form batsman Joe Burns from the squad, Warner is set to walk into the side in place of him. If the management goes ahead with Will Pucovski as their preferred opener, Matthew Wade could again move back to the middle order.

Interestingly, David Warner could very well be the Alastair Cook of the Australian cricket team. The former England captain has been a part of 15 different opening pairs in Test match cricket. Pucovski, who has garnered a lot of attention with his heroics in domestic cricket, has a chance to seal the vacant opening spot alongside Warner.

Will Pucovski injury: Will Pucovski concussion history

The 22-year-old batsman was scheduled to make his debut in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy. However, the batsman was hit by Kartik Tyagi's sharp bouncer in a tour match and was eventually ruled out of the first two fixtures with a concussion. The young cricketer has already dealt with multiple concussions in the past, which could be a worrying factor for the management. Australia's head coach Justin Langer, in a virtual press conference, had recently revealed that Pucovski has been cleared by the Cricket Australia medical team as well as an independent neurologist.

India vs Australia 3rd Test

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match will commence on Thursday, January 7. With the series evenly poised, the third encounter promises to be an enthralling one for the cricket enthusiasts.

The India vs Australia 3rd Test match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match will commence on Thursday, January 7.

