HB W Vs PS W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Big Bash League 2020 Preview

Hobart Hurricanes Women will face Perth Scorchers Women in the 51st match of the Women's Big Bash League on Saturday, November 21. The match will be played at the North Sydney Oval at 10:10 am IST. Here is a look at our HB W vs PS W match prediction, probable HB W vs PS W playing 11 and HB W vs PS W Dream11 team.

HB W vs PS W live: HB W vs PS W Dream11 prediction and preview

Coming into this match Hobart Hurricanes Women are rooted at the bottom of the points table with 8 points. Their chances of qualifying for semi-final spot is almost done and dusted. Their chances of qualification are bleak and only possible if they win their rest of the matches by a big margin and other results go in their favour. Coming into this match, they've lost three consecutive matches on the trot which makes this a must-win.

Heading into a MASSIVE weekend 👊 Soph gives us a look at training as we look for a place in the #WBBL06 finals 🤞 #SkipperDiaries #MADETOUGH pic.twitter.com/oY923pUlBA — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) November 20, 2020

On the other hand, Perth Scorchers Women are 4th in the standings with 12 points in their bag. They have 5 wins and 5 losses while 2 matches have ended in no-results. They need to win this match against the Hobart Hurricanes to confirm their knockout spot. They lost their last two matches to Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars and will look to bounce back with a win.

HB W vs PS W Dream11 prediction: Probable HB W vs PS W playing 11

HB W vs PS W Dream11 prediction: HB W probable 11

Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Priest (wk), Erica Kershaw/Hayley Matthews, Nicola Carey, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Jensen, Corinne Hall (c), Emma Thompson, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Chloe Rafferty

HB W vs PS W Dream11 prediction: PS W probable 11

Beth Mooney(c & wk), Megan Banting, Amy Ellen Jones/Sophie Devine, Mathilda Carmichael, Nicole Bolton, Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Jemma Barsby, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Samantha Betts

HB W vs PS W Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Rachel Priest

Nicola Carey

Beth Mooney

Heather Graham

HB W vs PS W match prediction: HB W vs PS W Dream11 team

HB W vs PS W live: HB W vs PS W Dream11 prediction

As per our HB W vs PS W Dream11 prediction, PS W will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The HB W vs PS W Dream11 prediction, top picks and HB W vs PS W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HB W vs PS W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

