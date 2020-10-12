HCCS Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

Hira CC Sabadell will lock horns with Falco Zalmi in Match 5 of the ECS Barcelona T10 on Tuesday, October 13 at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. The HCCS vs FZL live-action will kick off at 12:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our HCCS vs FZL match prediction, HCCS vs FZL Dream11 team and the probable HCCS vs FZL playing 11. The HCCS vs FZL live match in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

ALSO READ | Marcus Stoinis' reaction after getting special message from kids wins Twitter over: Watch

ECS T10 Barcelona: HCCS vs FZL live streaming info and preview

HCCS and FZL are set to play their first match of the ECS Barcelona T10 on Tuesday. HCCS and FZL have played five official T20 matches till now out of which both sides have won two games each. For HCCS, Anwar-Ul-Haq and Ikram-Ul-Haq are the players to watch out for, whereas for FZL it is Tanveer Iqbal and Rehmanullah Rajpoot who will be key for their side. Both sides will look to kick-off their ECS Barcelona T10 campaign on a winning note.

HCCS vs FZL Dream11 prediction: Squads for the HCCS vs FZL Dream11 team

HCCS vs FZL Dream11 prediction: HCCS squad for HCCS vs FZL Dream11 team

Mubashar Irshad, Sharanjit Singh, Anwar-Ul-Haq, Ikram-Ul-Haq, Shanwar Shahzad, Harjot Singh, Adnan Abbas, Mahmood Akhtar, Mannan Ayub, Fakhar Chattha, Arsad Gujjar, M Ihsan, Khawar Mehmood, Mona Raju Riza, B Khalid, Ali Azmat, Fida Hussain, Shanawar Ali, R Ahmed

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan blasted by netizens for running out Marcus Stoinis in loss against Mumbai

HCCS vs FZL Dream11 prediction: FZL squads for HCCS vs FZL Dream11 team

Tanveer Iqbal, Rehmanullah Rajpoot, Kamran Raja, Awais Ahmed, Khawar Javed, Naeem Hussain Shah, Adeel Sarwar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Nadeem Shahzad, Ijaz Ahmad, Awais Khan, Adnan Ghazanfar, J Akram, B Zaheer, Muhammad Yaseen, Umar Shahzad, M Zahid, M Banaras.

HCCS vs FZL Dream11 prediction: Top picks from HCCS vs FZL Dream11 team

Anwar-Ul-Haq

Ikram-Ul-Haq

Tanveer Iqbal

Rehmanullah Rajpoot

ALSO READ | KL Rahul tweets on Hardik Pandya's birthday, fans return with 'Koffee memes' on occasion

HCCS vs FZL Dream11 prediction: HCCS vs FZL Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Awais Ahmed

Batsmen: Ijaz Ahmad, Harjot Singh, Mannan Ayub

All-rounders: Rehmanullah Rajpoot (Captain), Naeem Hussain Shah, Adnan Abbas, Kamran Raja

Bowlers: Tanveer Iqbal, Anwar-Ul-Haq, Ikram-Ul-Haq (Vice-captain)

HCCS vs FZL live: HCCS vs FZL Dream11 prediction

As per our HCCS vs FZL Dream11 prediction, HCCS will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The HCCS vs FZL Dream11 prediction, HCCS vs FZL top picks and HCCS vs FZL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HCCS vs FZL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Prithvi Shaw faces netizens' wrath after poor fielding causes loss against Mumbai

SOURCE: EUROPEAN CRICKET TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.