'He has the right to ask': Ex-cricketer star digs out disputed 'Ashwin' WTC final decision

A month after the culmination of the WTC Final between India and Australia, an ex-cricketer has yet again highlighted the contentious decision of leaving Ravichandran Ashwin out from the playing XI in that match. The former cricketer, who comments on the matters relating to cricket through his YouTube channel picked the subject of Ajit Agarkar's appointment as the new chairman of selectors. The former cricketer dwelled on the changes that Agarkar could bring and in the process went back to the call that brought a polarised reaction a month ago and when India lost it was further displayed as the reason why the team fell short.

3 things you need to know

Ajit Agarkar has been roped in as the chaiman of selection committee

Agarkar will have the onus to pick a side that could win the WC

Agarkar can ask Rohit Sharna about the decision to exclude Ravichandran Ashwin from WTC squad

Also Read | Richest Cricketer In The World Is Not Kohli Or Dhoni But A First-Class Player From India

Aakash Chopra opines on Ajit Agarkar being made new chairman of selection committee

Cricketer turned commentator or YouTuber, Aakash Chopra in one of his sessions recently addressed the topic of Ajit Agarkar's selection as the chairman of selectors. Chopra said the former spearhead of the pace department will be known for the results he will produce. As the biggest objective is to end India's dry run when it comes to winning ICC trophies, so, Agarkar will he judged based on whether he could push a team that could deliver in the ICC tournament.

“You will be remembered for the results that you produce. Just like your coaching is judged based on results, when you take up the role of a selector, the way your team has performed, whether you handled the transition well, could you prepare the next generation of players, did you give your team the best chance to win the trophy… these are the questions that will be asked from Agarkar.”

After being brought to the helm, Ajit Agarkar took no time to acclimatise and straightaway cut to the chase. The selection committee released the squad that will feature in the impending West Indies tour. In the team that will be led by Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Tilak Verma have received their maiden call-ups.

Also Read | Brendon McCullum Denied Entry In Headingley Ahead Of 3rd Ashes Test Vs Australia: Reports

Ajit Agarkar could question Rohit Sharma about the exclusion of R Ashwin from WTC 2023 side

Akash Chopra also stated that being a selector, Agarkar will have the full authority to ask questions to Rohit Sharma. He referenced that Agarkar could even ask Sharma the reason behind the exclusion of R Ashwin from WTC Final 2023.

“Ajit Agarkar can also ask the question to Rohit, ‘why didn’t you play Ashwin? What was the thought process?’ He doesn’t decide the XI but he has the right to ask, because he is the chairman of selectors,” he concluded