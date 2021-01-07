HEA Vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

The Brisbane Heat will lock horns with Melbourne Stars in the match 32 of the Big Bash League 2020 tournament. The HEA vs STA match will be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland. The HEA vs STA live match is scheduled to commence at 3:50 PM IST on Thursday, January 7. Here, we take a look at HEA vs STA live scores, HEA vs STA match prediction and HEA vs STA playing 11.

HEA vs STA Dream11 prediction: HEA vs STA live match preview

The match versus Stars gives Heat an opportunity to move up the points table. Heat have 12 points and are 7th on the points table after 7 matches with 3 wins and 4 losses. They are a point behind Scorchers on points table and a win in this match will take above Scorchers over the points table. Heat will be coming into the match after beating Thunder by 5 wickets in the previous match.

The Stars are currently at the 5th spot on the points table and a win in this match will not change their position on the points table. After 7 matches, the Stars have 3 wins and 3 losses with 1 match not producing any result. The Stars won their previous match versus Thunder by 10 runs and will look to put up an improved performance versus Heat. A cracking contest is on the cards.

HEA vs STA Dream11 prediction: Probable HEA vs STA playing 11

HEA: Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Joe Denly, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Lewis Gregory, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Lynn

STA: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell (c), Seb Gotch (wk), Adam Zampa, Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Billy Stanlake

HEA vs STA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for HEA vs STA Dream11 team

Glenn Maxwell

Lewis Gregory

Marcus Stoinis

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

HEA vs STA match prediction: HEA vs STA Dream11 team

HEA vs STA live: HEA vs STA match prediction

As per our HEA vs STA Dream11 prediction, Stars should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The HEA vs STA Dream11 prediction, top picks and HEA vs STA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HEA vs STA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Melbourne Stars / Twitter

