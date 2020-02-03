NZ Vs Ind: Indian Commentator Verbally Abused By New Zealand Fan For Refusing Autograph

India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs in the fifth and final T20I to register a memorable 5-0 whitewash over the hosts. Virat Kohli's men became the first side in the world to whitewash an opponent in a five-match T20I series. The Blackcaps were dominating the game at one point but similar to the previous two games, they threw away the match they had almost won.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind 5th T20I: Rohit Sharma, bowlers power India to rare 5-0 whitewash in T20I series

NZ vs Ind: New Zealand fan banned for abusing Indian commentator

But there was an unfortunate incident that took place during the final T20I. A spectator was evicted from the Bay Oval for reportedly misbehaving with an Indian commentator. The spectator then returned to unleash a tirade of abuse at the Indian commentator.

According to a leading New Zealand daily, a 24-year-old man was arrested for trespassing around 10:20 pm local time after he and another man were escorted out by security when they took offence to an Indian commentator declining a request to sign an autograph. The commentator’s identity has yet not been revealed.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Sanju Samson trolled by Twitterati after disappointing performance

One of the men somehow made his way back into Bay Oval and continued the tirade which led to police intervening. This is the second time in a span of two months that New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has been forced to ban a spectator for some form of abuse on the ground. Last month, an Auckland man was banned by the cricket board from attending matches for two years for directing a racist insult at England fast bowler Jofra Archer, which was coincidentally at the same venue during a Test match.

ALSO READ | NZ Vs Ind: Manish Pandey, Virat Kohli lead India to another Super Over win in 4th T20I

The report further claimed that Sunday’s incident was described as unsavoury, the abuse was loud and foul-mouthed and within earshot of the media tent. NZC Public Affairs Manager Richard Boock said the spectator will be prohibited from New Zealand grounds for the rest of the home season. NZC is weighing up any further action. However, it is unlikely for the fan to face severe punishment as he did not make any racist comment.

ALSO READ | NZ vs Ind: Indian fans seen with 'We Miss You Dhoni' placards after Sanju Samson dismissal

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM