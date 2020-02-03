Shreyas Iyer Brags About Completing 127 Cm Airborne Jump During Latest Workout; Watch

The hard work just does not stop for Shreyas Iyer, who will now be focusing on the ODI challenge that lies ahead for Team India. On Sunday, India got a comprehensive victory over New Zealand and completed a 5-0 whitewash over the Kiwis in their own backyard. The teams will now play a three-match ODI series before moving on to the two scheduled Test matches.

New Zealand vs India: Shreyas Iyer works on his vertical jump

The new generation of Team India has a lot of diversity but almost all of them seem to share an appreciation for a healthy lifestyle. Shreyas Iyer is a pioneer of the same and the batsman from Mumbai often shares his healthy meals and exercises on Instagram. Monday was no different as Iyer posted a video of him doing a box jump. In the caption, Iyer bragged about the 127 centimetres he could cover with his jump. Fans in his comments were equally impressed with Iyer's jumping abilities.

NZ vs Ind: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul help India clinch important series

After a very dominant home series, Team India had gone to New Zealand and a lot of questions were asked of the team's abilities to deliver strong performances in 'away' conditions. The Indian team impressed even its harshest doubters as the Men in Blue got a series win on New Zealand and did not allow the hosts to get a single win under their belt. KL Rahul led the charts in terms of run-scoring as he scored 224 runs in five matches. Shreyas Iyer was India's second-best batsman as he scored 153 runs in five outings. Iyer's consistency in the middle-order will definitely make him an asset to the Men in Blue, who will now look to conquer the New Zealanders in the ODI series that starts on Wednesday.

