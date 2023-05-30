Not Just Jaiswal Or Gill, India Uncovered Another Superstar In Sai Sudharsan In IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League just like its motto "Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnotihi", which means where talents meet opportunity, has given the opportunity to many young players to showcase their talents like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, and many more. The IPL 2023 was also very special for young players like Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, and many more but there is one such more name who has left his impact with his fearless batting. Gujarat Titans batsman Sai Sudharsan played a knock of 96 runs in the GT vs CSK IPL final. Sudharsan played some impactful and fearless cricketing shots and smashed Chennai Super Kings bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Who is Sai Sudharsan?

Sai Sudharsan is a Chennai-born young left-handed batter whose father was an Indian athlete represented India in the 1993 Asian Games. Sai's mother was also a Volleyball player who represented her state in the sport.

The young left-handed batsman came into the limelight when he scored 635 runs in the 2019-20 Raja of Palayampatti Shield for his team Alwarpet CC. Sai Sudharsan made his Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy debut in the year 2021 and also went on to begin his List A career in the same year.

Sai Sudharsan's consistent performance, also earned him a place in his state's T20 league, the Tamil Nadu Premier League, and was picked by the LYCA Kovai Kings. He had a good season with the bat and was also the second-highest run-scorer as he scored 358 runs from eight innings with a strike rate of 143.77 in the tournament. He also took his team through to the knockout stages.

Sudharsan was picked by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 mega auction where scored 165 runs in five innings and which led to such an impact that his team LYCA Kovai Kings paid him a record INR 21.60 lakh rupees in the first-ever Tamil Nadu Premier League auction in 2023.

Sai Sudharsan 'blast' with the bat in IPL 2023

Sai Sudharsan's best performance with the bat came during IPL 2023 during which he scored 370 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 141.41 and his average was 51.71. His highest score came in the Indian Premier League final wherein he smashed 96 runs in the IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings.

So, looking at his performance in this season's IPL, there is no denying that Sai Sudarsan will be a big name and an asset for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming seasons of the IPL.