Hong Kong Vs Nepal Live Score, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Hong Kong take on Nepal in the third match of the ACC Eastern Region T20 clash on Sunday. The game will be played at the Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok. The game kicks off at 8:00 AM IST. Let’s take a look at the HK vs NEP live match preview and the Hong Kong vs Nepal live score details.

Also Read: PSL 2020: ISL Vs PES Live Streaming Details, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Hong Kong vs Nepal live score: HK vs NEP live streaming preview

Hong Kong is the only team in the ACC Eastern Region T20 to have ever featured in the Asia Cup. They will kick off their campaign against Nepal. Nepal, on the other hand, started their campaign with a disappointing 22-run defeat against Malaysia in their opening encounter. Hong Kong will look to kick start their campaign with a win. They would look to win their first game of the tournament.

Malaysia win!



Sharvin Muniandy takes 3 wickets in the final over to bowl out Nepal for 132 in 19.5 overs and seal a stunning 22-run win! #MALvNEP #ERT20 #RoadToAsiaCup2020 pic.twitter.com/mTfzrBQ7ox — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) February 29, 2020

Hong Kong vs Nepal live score: Weather conditions

According to Accuweather, the weather for the Hong Kong vs Nepal T20 match promises to be slightly on the higher side with the temperature expected to be around 36-degree celsius. There won’t be much wind. There is a high probability that the pitch won’t change a bit during the course of the game.

Also Read: PSL 2020 MUL Vs QUE Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report, Points Table

Hong Kong vs Nepal live score: Pitch report

The Terdthai Cricket Ground in Bangkok hosted the match between Thailand and Singapore. One can expect the pitch to favour the batsman slightly and a 130+ is definitely on the cards. With no moisture in the air, the pitch is unlikely to change its course during the game and the toss is likely to not have an impact.

Hong Kong vs Nepal live score: Hong Kong vs Nepal T20 squad details

Hong Kong vs Nepal live score: Hong Kong squad

Jamie Atkinson, Aizaz Khan, Hamed Khan, Waqas Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah, Mohsin Khan, Scott McKechnie, Shahid Wasif, Ehsan Khan, Haroon Arshad, Nasrulla Rana, Aftab Hussain.

Hong Kong vs Nepal live score: Nepal squad

Paras Khadka, Gyanendra Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aari Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichanne, Sushan Bhari, Abinash Bohara, Subash Khakurel, Kamal Singh, Lalit Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla, Sharad Vesawkar.

Also Read: Women's T20 WC: New Zealand Creates Record Against Bangladesh By Defending Lowest Total

Hong Kong vs Nepal live score: HK vs NEP live streaming

There is no official broadcast for HK vs NEP live match. However, FanCode will provide Hong Kong vs Nepal live streaming on their website and app. The Hong Kong vs Nepal live score can also be seen on the ACC's official website and social media pages.

Also Read: PSL 2020: Naseem Shah Stuns Luke Ronchi With 142 Km/hr Yorker; Watch Video