Hotel Tariffs Skyrocket In Ahmedabad For India-Pakistan Match In Ahmedabad On 15th Oct

The wait of cricket fans for one of the major cricketing events is over as the International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the schedule of the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The event is all set to be held in India in the month of October and November and the first match will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. England and New Zealand will take on each other in the opening encounter at Motera on October 5, 2023.

3 things you need to know

Team India will play its first match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia on October 8, 2023

The final of the Cricket World Cup 2023 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023

The semifinals of the tournament will be played in Kolkata and Mumbai respectively

The Indian cricket team will be playing against Australia in their opening match on October 8, 2023. The fans would be eagerly waiting for India vs Pakistan encounter which is all set to be played on October 15, 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hotel tariffs go skyrocket in Ahmedabad

Eyeing India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match, the hotel tariffs have gone very high and have risen ten times in Ahmedabad. Some hotels are charging close to INR 1,00,000 while many hotels are already sold out for the day. Some luxury hotels which used to charge INR 5,000 to 8,000 per day, the prices have risen to Rs 40,000 to INR 1lakhs for October 15, 2023.

As per the hotel booking website, 'booking.com', the price for a luxury hotel, will charge INR 5699 on July 2, 2023, but if someone books the hotel for the date October 15, 2023, the same hotel will charge INR 71,999. Similarly, another hotel located on the SG Highway has raised its rental to INR 36,180 for that day.

Team India aims to end the ten-year drought

The Indian cricket team will look forward to ending their ten-year-old drought of ICC events and will once again aim to bring back the World Cup home. The Indian team will also leave the disappointment of the ICC WTC 2023 Final and will regroup as a team.