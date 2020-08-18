MS Dhoni Gets Unique Tribute On Retirement From Google, Netizens Post Emotional Reactions

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman confirmed the same through an Instagram post by sharing a 4-minute video that chronicles his journey with Indian cricket. A day after the MS Dhoni retirement announcement, technology giants Google joined fans and ex-cricketers in paying a fitting farewell to the 2011 World Cup-winning captain.

MS Dhoni retirement post on Instagram

Google India pays tribute on MS Dhoni retirement

Several former and active cricketers along with a multitude of fans paid their tributes to MS Dhoni upon his retirement announcement. Apparently, Google also joined the group as they posted a unique and witty farewell message for the former Indian captain on their social media pages. On August 16, Google India took to Twitter and wrote that searching MS Dhoni’s replacement will be difficult to find. The gesture from the search engine giant was appreciated by fans of the cricketers as netizens united to share their emotional reactions in the comments section.

MS Dhoni retirement tribute by Google India

We can try 🔍ing, but there isn't going to be anyone like you @msdhoni. — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 16, 2020

Fans react emotionally to the post from Google

Bcz there is one Sun, there is one moon nd there is only one MS Dhoni. He is second to none.

Mahi we love u ❤️❤️😊😊 — Sidharth Shukla Admirers (@its_sidshuklaFC) August 16, 2020

Google tributes MS dhoni... What can be bigger achievement than be like this honored... No doubt msd is one of the iconic player of the world cricket as well as Indian cricket... No one can replaced him... Will be missed always... — satish kr rajan (@SatishK43226255) August 17, 2020

Great tribute Google, can’t agree more with you 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.This is one thing you’ll never be able to search — Navin Ramchandani (@NavinRamchanda3) August 17, 2020

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni in CSK

MS Dhoni retirement from international cricket aside, the 39-year-old is still expected to take field for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. He has been on a sabbatical from competitive cricket since July 2019, i.e. since the semifinal of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England. MS Dhoni’s return to the game through the IPL 2020 as CSK captain remains one of the most talked-about aspects of the tournament.

MS Dhoni stats in international cricket

The MS Dhoni stats in international cricket compose some staggering and record-breaking numbers. During his 15-year international journey, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman represented the national side in 90 Tests, 350 ODIs and 98 T20Is. Across all formats, he racked up 17,266 runs. On the wicketkeeping front, he is currently the third most successful wicketkeeper of all time with 829 dismissals. Additionally, as a captain of the Indian cricket team between 2007 and 2017, MS Dhoni led his side to success in all major ICC events to become the only international captain in the world to do so till date.

Image credits: BCCI Twitter