Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will take on David Warner's Delhi Capitals in the 16th match of the IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Both teams till now have not been able to open their account in the tournament and will be hoping to grab their first win of the tournament.

Rohit Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians to five Indian Premier League trophies and also is the most successful captain in the history of the tournament. However, Rohit who is known for his elegant batting and also is famous with the name 'Hitman' amongst his fans has not performed well with the bat in the last few seasons and has only scored one half-century in the last two seasons.

Rohit Sharma's below-average performance in the IPL

If we analyze Rohit Sharma's performance in the last two seasons of the Indian Premier League, the right-handed batsman has only been able to score 671 runs in 29 matches and has an average of 23.12 with just one half-century. Rohit is an important aspect of the MI franchise and the batsman till now has scored 5901 runs at an average of 30.11 and also at a strike rate of 129.72. His highest score in IPL is 109 which he made against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2011.

Also looking at his performance since 2017, Rohit hasn't fared well either despite Mumbai Indians winning the title. Rohit's average is a lowly 23.29 for a batsman of his caliber and only has 11 fifties to his name in more than 6 seasons.

Coming back to Mumbai Indians' performance in the current season of the Indian Premier League, the franchise till now has not been able to win a single match of the tournament and has faced defeats against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rohit Sharma also did a brutal self-assessment of his team after the loss vs CSK and said that the senior players including him need to step up and take responsibility. "We have got a couple of young guys and got to give some time to them. They have real talent and we have to back them and show trust in their ability which we are doing. The senior guys need to step up starting with me. We know the nature of IPL, when the tournament starts we need to get some momentum and when you don't it is tough", Rohit said during the post-match press interaction.

DC vs MI: IPL 2023 strugglers look to notch up first win

The Mumbai Indians bowling lineup has also not impressed in the tournament with their performance and Jofra Archer who was leading the pace attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence was ruled out of the last match as he sustained an elbow injury during the training sessions.

Delhi Capitals on the other also have a lot of questions to address as except for captain David Warner no other player is contributing to the team's performance due to which they are still win less in the tournament. DC would aim to win their match against Mumbai Indians and bring their campaign back on the right track.