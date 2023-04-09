CSK Vs MI: Rohit Sharma Makes Brutal Self Assessment After Loss; 'Seniors Need To Step-up'

CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians faced yet another loss against the Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets in match 12 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The loss has now left a lot of questions on the MI franchise to address before they play their next match vs Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has now made a brutal self-assessment and has said that the senior members of the team including him will now have to start taking responsibility. MI players including Rohit, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, and Ishan Kishan got out cheaply and none of them were able to achieve a big score. Kishan however got a start and was also playing well but got out to Ravindra Jadeja.

"We lost our way in the middle and did not capitalize on the start we got. It was a good pitch, 30-40 runs short, and could not capitalize in the middle overs. Got to credit their spinners, they bowled well and kept us under pressure. You need to try out different things, you need to attack and be brave", Rohit Sharma said after the loss vs CSK.

'The senior guys need to step up starting with me': Rohit Sharma

"We have got a couple of young guys and got to give some time to them. They have real talent and we have to back them and show trust in their ability which we are doing. The senior guys need to step up starting with me. We know the nature of IPL, when the tournament starts we need to get some momentum and when you don't it is tough", Rohit Sharma added.

Mumbai Indians also faced a huge blow ahead of the match as they lost Jofra Archer who had reportedly sustained an elbow injury during the practice session. The MI bowlers also didn't perform well in the bowling department and they badly missed the presence of Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai Indians also faced a humiliating eight-wicket defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match in Bengaluru. MI will next face Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley in New Delhi on April 11, 2023.