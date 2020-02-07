How To Watch BBL 2020 Final Between Sydney Sixers And Melbourne Stars

The BBL final 2020 is all set to be played between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars on Saturday. Sydney Sixers are currently at the second spot of the table with 19 points, while Melbourne Stars are leading with 20 points. Before reaching the BBL final 2020, both the teams played 14 matches each and lost four matches respectively. However, Melbourne Stars led the table because they won 10 matches while Sydney Sixers won only nine. Melbourne Stars are in pursuit of a maiden BBL title. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers are chasing their second trophy.

Also Read l BBL 9's team of the season has 5 IPL 2020 stars, Glenn Maxwell to lead team

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: Where is BBL final

The BBL 2020 final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will take place on Sydney Cricket Ground in Moore Park, Australia. The BBL 2020 final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 08, 2020. The match will start at 08:15 AM GMT (1:45 PM IST).

Where is the BBL final: Sydney Cricket Ground in Moore Park, Australia

Also Read l STR vs THU Dream11 BBL prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: BBL final live streaming (where and how to watch BBL 2020 final)

The BBL 2020 final between Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars will be broadcast on Sony Network. Fans can see the BBL 2020 final on various sony sports channels like Sony Ten1, Sony Ten1 HD, Sony Ten3 and Sony Ten3 HD. BBL 2020 final can also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app.

Also Read l STA vs SIX Dream11 BBL Qualifier prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details

BBL 2020 final: Squads

Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell (c), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Haris Rauf, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Sean Abbott, Jackson Bird, Ben Dwarshuis, Josh Hazlewood, Dan Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Steve O’Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, James Vince

Also Read l HUR vs THU Dream11 BBL Eliminator prediction, top picks, schedule and all match details