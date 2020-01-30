The Debate
HUR Vs THU Dream11 BBL Eliminator Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Cricket News

Hobart Hurricanes vs. Sydney Thunder on 30/1: Have a look at our favourite HUR vs THU Dream11 picks, full team squads, previous forms and more match details.

HUR vs THU Dream11

Hobart Hurricanes will face the Sydney Thunder in the Eliminator of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Thursday, January 30 at 2:10 PM IST. Matthew Wade will captain the Hobart Hurricanes and Callum Ferguson will lead the Sydney Thunder. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ALSO READ | James Pattinson completes crowd catch with batting gloves in BBL game; watch video

HUR vs THU Squads 

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade (captain), Ben McDermott (wicketkeeper), D'Arcy Short, Macalister Wright, George Bailey, James Faulkner, Clive Rose, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Simon Milenko, and Thomas Rogers.

Sydney Thunder:

Callum Ferguson (captain), Jay Lenton (wicketkeeper), Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Arjun Nair, Daniel Sams, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Liam Bowe, Brendan Doggett, Nathan McAndrew, and Gurinder Sandhu.

ALSO READ | BBL: Young Heat fangirl shows middle finger to Stars crowd after wicket; watch video

HUR vs THU Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Matthew Wade, Jay Lenton

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Alex Ross, George Bailey, Macalister Wright

All-Rounders: Daniel Sams (vice-captain), Hobart Hurricanes (captain)

Bowlers: Clive Rose, Qais Ahmed, Nathan Ellis

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Glenn Maxwell gives up Melbourne Stars captaincy in BBL match after close friend's death

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

The team which wins today's match will play the Adelaide Strikers in the Knockout on February 1.

Hobart Hurricanes' last match was against the Adelaide Strikers and the Hurricanes ended up winning by 10 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were captain Matthew Wade and D'Arcy Short. Their best bowlers were Clive Rose and Nathan Ellis.

Sydney Thunder's last match was against the Perth Scorchers and the Thunder ended up winning by seven wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Usman Khawaja and Alex Hales. Their best bowlers were Chris Morris and Chris Tremain.

Hobart Hurricanes are the probable winners of this contest.

ALSO READ | Rashid Khan strikes two balls after seeing BBL crowd's witty advice; watch clip

