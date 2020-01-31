STA Vs SIX Dream11 BBL Qualifier Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Melbourne Stars will face the Sydney Sixers in the Qualifier of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on Friday, January 31 at 1:45 PM IST. Glenn Maxwell will captain the Melbourne Stars and Moises Henriques will lead the Sydney Sixers. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

STA vs SIX Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell(captain), Seb Gotch(wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Haris Rauf, Daniel Worrall, Ben Dunk, and Dilbar Hussain.

Sydney Sixers:

Moises Henriques(captain), Josh Philippe(wicketkeeper), James Vince, Steven Smith, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Steve OKeefe, Jackson Bird, and Lloyd Pope.

STA vs SIX Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Josh Philippe, Peter Handscomb

Batsmen: Marcus Stoinis (captain), Nic Maddinson, James Vince, Daniel Hughes

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Tom Curran (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Ben Dwarshuis, Haris Rauf, Clint Hinchliffe

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

STA vs SIX Dream11 prediction and form guide

The winner of this match will get a direct entry into the Final on February 8 and the loser will get another chance to make it to the Final by playing the Challenger on February 6.

Melbourne Stars last played against the Brisbane Heat and the Heat won by 71 runs. Their best batsmen in the match were Peter Handscomb and Nick Larkin. Their best bowlers were Adam Zampa and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Sydney Sixers last played against the Melbourne Stars and the Sixers won by 7 wickets. Their best batsmen in the match were Steven Smith and Josh Philippe. Their best bowlers were Steve O'Keefe and Tom Curran.

Melbourne Stars are the probable winners of this contest.

