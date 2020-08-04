HSC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live Game Info

Helsingborg Royals Sports Club (HSC) will take on Karlskrona Cricket Club (KCC) in the 3rd match of the day in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Tuesday, August 4 at 5:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our HSC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, HSC vs KCC Dream11 team and HSC vs KCC Dream11 top picks.

HSC vs KCC Dream11 prediction and preview

The game looks to be a mismatch on paper as both the teams had contrasting starts to their campaigns. While Helsingborg lost two games on the opening day, Karlskrona won their opening two matches with thumping performances and are favourites to advance to the knockout stages. Expect HSC to put up a good fight against KCC in the upcoming match.

HSC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for HSC vs KCC Dream11 team



HSC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: HSC squad

Davinder Singh, Madhan Raman, Rohit Saproo, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Prasanjit Behera, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri, Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Phani Kompella, Abinash Panda, Sahil Rathod, Sachin Shetty, Aravind Chandrasekaran, Satish Kunjir, Arulpraksh Madhu and Santosh Marathe.

HSC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: KCC Squad

Avinash Singh, Gopi Krishna, Sameer Sidhanti, Ganesh Swaroop, Dattu Appaji, Baboo Duggal, Chinmoy Singh, Karthik Rachakonda, Srinivasan Jayaraman, Navneet Chamala, Saisrivatsava Manchala, Sandeep Mallidi, Sai Teja Pennada, Raghu Gundra, Sanjeev Sharma, Vivek Gudipati and Ram Kishan.

HSC vs KCC Dream11 top picks

A Panda

S Sidhanti

S Mallidi

HSC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: HSC vs KCC probable Playing XIs



HSC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: HSC vs KCC probable playing XI: HSC

A Panda, R Saproo, M Raman, P Chandrasekraiah, P Kompella, S Shetty, A Chandrasekaran, P Behera, S Gour, S Kori and S Kunjir

HSC vs KCC Dream11 prediction: HSC vs KCC probable Playing XI: KCC

G Krishna, R Gundra, A Singh, G Swaroop, S Sharma, V Gudipati, S Sidhanti, S Mallidi, S Teja, D Appaji and K Rachakonda

HSC vs KCC Dream11 team

HSC vs KCC Dream11 prediction

As per our HSC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, KCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The HSC vs KCC Dream11 prediction, HSC vs KCC Dream11 top picks and HSC vs KCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The HSC vs KCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: CRICKET SWEDEN/ TWITTER)