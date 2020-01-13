HUR Vs SCO Dream11 BBL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes will face the Perth Scorchers in the 35th match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Monday, January 13 at 1:40 PM IST. Matthew Wade will captain the Hobart Hurricanes and Mitchell Marsh will lead the Perth Scorchers. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

HUR vs SCO Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade(captain), Ben McDermott(wicketkeeper), Caleb Jewell, Simon Milenko, George Bailey, David Miller, Clive Rose, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, and Jake Reed.

Perth Scorchers:

Mitchell Marsh(captain), Josh Inglis(wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, Tim David, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Joel Paris, and Kurtis Patterson.

HUR vs SCO Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Josh Inglis, Ben McDermott

Batsmen: Cameron Bancroft, Liam Livingstone (vice-captain), Caleb Jewell

All-Rounders: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Ashton Agar

Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Qais Ahmed, Nathan Ellis

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

Perth Scorchers start as favourites to win.

Hobart Hurricanes are currently seventh on the Points Table with three wins out of the eight games. Their last game was against the Sydney Thunder and the latter won by four wickets. The Hurricanes' last batsmen in the game were George Bailey and Ben McDermott. Their best bowlers were Clive Rose and Simon Milenko.

Perth Scorchers are currently sixth on the Points Table with 4 wins out of eight games. Their last game was against the Brisbane Heat and they won by 34 runs. Their best batsmen were Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Bancroft. Their best bowlers were Joel Paris and Jhye Richardson.

