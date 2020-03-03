'I Back Myself & It Comes Out Pretty Well': Hardik Pandya After Blistering 39-ball 105

Making a comeback from injury, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Tuesday smashed 105 off just 39 balls playing for Reliance 1 against CAG in a Group C encounter of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup at the Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai. Hardik was at his absolute best as he hit eight fours and 10 huge sixes Reliance 1 posted 252/5 in 20 overs.

'I am really happy with the way things have gone'

After the innings, Hardik said he is happy with the way he is shaping up after being away from the game for almost six months. "It's fantastic (platform) for someone like me. I have been away for almost six months. This is my second game after a long time. For me, it is a good platform to see where I am currently and test my body. I am really happy with the way things have gone," Hardik said on DY Patil Sports Academy Facebook page.

On his big-hitting skills, the 26-year old added, "If it's there in my arc I just back myself and go for it. Most of the times, it comes out pretty well. There is no plan that I am going to go out there and smash it." Injured Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is also a part of the side, went out for a duck after facing five deliveries. Earlier in the previous game, Hardik Pandya looked like he had finally found his touch after being out of action for months owing to his injury and rehabilitation post his injury.

Pandya underwent surgery after suffering a lower-back injury five months ago and has since been on a road to recovery. He could not be fit in time for the New Zealand tour but started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in the UK.

READ | Hardik Pandya's use of 'BCCI' helmet during return to cricket field triggers controversy

READ | Hardik Pandya goes berserk; smashes 37-ball 100 en route to IPL return

The all-rounder last played a T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru in September last year. India will take on the Proteas again in three ODIs starting March 12 in Dharamsala. The second ODI will be held in Lucknow on March 15 followed by the final one in Kolkata on March 18.

READ | Hardik Pandya proud about putting on weight, shares incredible transformation picture

READ | 'Good to be back,' remarks Hardik Pandya as he returns to field post-injury

(With agency inputs)