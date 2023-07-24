'I Can't Describe It': Mukesh Kumar Talks About 'strange Feeling' After Making India Debut

After two Indian youngsters made their Test cricket debut in the first Test against West Indies, Team India handed a debut international cap to fast bowler Mukesh Kumar. The 29-year-old has emerged as a force in the Indian domestic circuit in the past few years, and his efforts were rewarded with a place in India’s squad for the Windies tour in the absence of Mohammed Shami. He made his debut against West Indies in the second Test at Queen’s Park Oval and made an instant impact.

WI vs IND 2nd Test: Mukesh Kumar opens up on his ‘surreal’ international debut

In a recent video shared by BCCI, Mukesh Kumar can be seen conversing about his debut game with his teammate Mohammed Siraj.

“When I realised I was about to make my debut, I went into a state of shock, I was in some other zone. Wanted the ball in my hand, wanted to bowl as soon as possible,” Mukesh told Siraj.

Siraj then pointed out that Mukesh attended the team meeting before the match, despite not knowing if he is going to make his debut.

"I want to be prepared at all times, whether I am playing or not. I want to attend the meetings, want to be part of the process and always follow the process. Somewhere, I could sense that I could play this match,” Mukesh further revealed, before opening up on his mother’s reaction to the development of his debut.

"Virat and Rohit bhaiya hugged me"

The 29-year-old then summed up his reaction to registering a wicket in his debut innings and getting hugs from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"When you (Siraj) and JD (Unadkat) were bowling, I was waiting to get the ball in my hands. Rohit had already told me that it was not a pitch where one could get wickets easily. I stuck to my plans and was ready to work hard. When I got the wicket, Virat and Rohit bhaiya hugged me, it was surreal. I had watched them on TV and now they were coming and hugging me. This feeling was strange yet amazing,” Mukesh said at the conclusion of the video.