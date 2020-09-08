IBCC Vs MUD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Bulgaria Live

Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBCC) face MU Dons (MUD) in a league match in the ECS T10 Bulgaria this week. The match is scheduled to take place at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia on Tuesday, September 8 at 5:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our IBCC vs MUD match prediction, IBCC vs MUD Dream11 team and probable IBCC vs MUD playing 11. ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

IBCC vs MUD live: IBCC vs MUD Dream11 prediction and preview

This is the reverse fixture between both teams after they faced each other on Monday. IBCC came out on top against MUD in their first match and will look to do the double over their rivals in the upcoming match. On the other hand, MUD will be on a mission even the scores and beat IBCC in this contest. The win will be crucial for both the teams as it will decide their path towards the knockout stage.

IBCC vs MUD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the IBCC vs MUD Dream11 team

IBCC vs MUD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the IBCC vs MUD Dream11 team: IBCC team

Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Riyad Mia, Satish Ramachandran, Lavesh Sharma, Swaroop Nagraj, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Shafquat Khan, Hamid Raza, Steve Jordan, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri

IBCC vs MUD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the IBCC vs MUD Dream11 team: MUD team

Sulaiman Ali, Kiran Dasan, Sunny Talpur, Thiekshan Suresh, Huzaifah Babur, Borislav Metodi, Umar Naveed, Zain Asif, Saim Hussain, Karthik Sreekumar, Zain Abidi, Asad Ali Rehemtulla, Rohan Patel, Arif Khan

IBCC vs MUD Dream11 prediction: IBCC vs MUD Dream11 to picks

Kiran Dasan

S Ali

B Tahiri

K Sreekumar

IBCC vs MUD Dream11 team

IBCC vs MUD match prediction

As per our IBCC vs MUD match prediction, IBCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The IBCC vs MUD Dream11 prediction, IBCC vs MUD top picks and IBCC vs MUD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The IBCC vs MUD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

