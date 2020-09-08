ECS T10 Bulgaria TUS Vs BAR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Indian Tuskers (TUS) will take on Barbarian Cricket Club (BAR) in the 8th match of the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 tournament. TUS vs BAR will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia in Bulgaria. TUS vs BAR live streaming is scheduled to commence at 3:30 pm IST on Tuesday, September 8. Here is a look at where to watch TUS vs BAR live in India, TUS vs BAR live scores, along with the pitch and weather report for the match.

TUS vs BAR live streaming: ECS T10 Bulgaria preview

The ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 competition commenced on September 7. A total of five teams are participating in the tournament. The upcoming TUS vs BAR affair is the 8th match of the ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 and the opening match for TUS in the tournament. BAR are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with two defeats out of their two matches.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: TUS vs BAR live streaming squad updates

TUS vs BAR live streaming: TUS squad

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

TUS vs BAR live streaming: BAR squad

Jevon Payne, Ivaylo Katzarski, Dimo Krasimirov, Andrei Lilov, Deyan Georgiev, Nick Robinson, Hristo Boykov, Nikolay Nankov, Ivan Kamburov, Krasmir Kamenov, Boyko Heralanov, Alexandar Stoyche, Stuart Clarkson, Andy Robinson and Tom Omolo.

TUS vs BAR live in India and TUS vs BAR live streaming details

The telecast of TUS vs BAR live in India will not be made available for viewers in India. However, fans can still enjoy TUS vs BAR live in India by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Additionally, TUS vs BAR live streaming as well as the entire ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming will be available on the YouTube channel of European Cricket Network. For TUS vs BAR live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

TUS vs BAR live streaming: Weather report

Clear skies are expected throughout with no chances of rain. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 26°C.

TUS vs BAR live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski is known to be neutral for both batsmen and pacers. Spinners are unlikely to get much assistance from this track. Judging by the recent ECN T10 Bulgaria matches played at the venue, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter