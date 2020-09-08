IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada Joins His First Training Session With Delhi Capitals

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada joined his Delhi Capital teammates for training for the first time on August 7. The 25-year-old will be taking part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League being held in the United Arab Emirates. The South African pacer was finally able to join training after completing one week of self-isolation upon his arrival in Dubai.

First match in Adu Dhabi

The first match of the 13th edition of the IPL will feature the Mumbai Indian going up against the Chennai Super Kings on September 19. The games are scheduled to take place from September 19 to November 10 and will be spread across three cities in the UAE- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

According to reports, Dubai will host 24 games, while Abu Dhabi hosts 20 games and Sharjah will host 12 games. The first match on September 19 will take place in Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and Delhi Capitals are scheduled to have their first match on September 20.

Read: IPL 2020: Premier Pacer Jasprit Bumrah Tries His Luck In Spin Bowling During Practice

Read: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Gives It Back To Fan In Style Who Asks Buttler Be Given To RCB

Delhi Capitals' Assistant Physiotherapist Tests Positive

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals on Sunday, September 6 informed that the team's assistant physiotherapist has tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately for the team, the assistant physiotherapist was still in quarantine when the tests came back positive and thus the rest of the team should be unaffected. Delhi Capitals team management has said that the physiotherapist is currently at the IPL isolation facility in Dubai and will have to produce two negative results after 14 days before he will be allowed to join the team.

(Image/Iinput Credit ANI)

Read: RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Says He & AB De Villiers Are 'feeling Calm' Ahead Of IPL 2020

Read: IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Assistant Physiotherapist Tests Positive For COVID-19