ICC Addresses Neil Wagner As 'Thor', Hilarious Reactions Follow From Cricket Fans

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been coming up with witty as well as hilarious captions to entertain the fans on social media. Be it the 'Caption This' or any other moment, they leave no stone unturned in entertaining the fans. This time, ICC took their creative skills to a different level after New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner was spotted with a hammer in his hand.

ICC addresses Neil Wagner as 'Thor'

Neil Wagner was seen using the groundsman's hammer in the footmarks that were formed on the pitch during the second and final Test against England at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Seizing an opportunity, ICC posted a still image of Wagner covering the footmarks with the hammer along with a hilarious caption 'Thor was asking for his hammer'.

'Thor' is one of the main characters in 'The Avengers' which is a superhero film based on the Marvel comics and produced by Marvel Studios. Thor is famous for his hammer just like Spiderman is for his sixth sense and Superman for his X-ray vision. The character of Thor is portrayed by Chris Hemsworth. Meanwhile, even the fans joined the governing body of world cricket to have some fun as well. Here are some of the hilarious reactions.

An exciting Day 5 in store

England who had come into this Test after an innings defeat in the previous one elected to bowl first after skipper Joe Root had won the toss. The Kiwis managed to score 375 riding on Tom Latham's 105. The visitors in their first innings overhauled New Zealand's lead after a splendid double ton from captain Root (226) as they ended up scoring 476. At the end of play on Day 4, the Black Caps were 96/2 with skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor unbeaten on 37 and 31 respectively as the hosts trail by just five runs. It will be interesting to see whether England can bowl out New Zealand quickly and chase a small total to level the series or will the Kiwis make the English bowlers toil for a stalemate to win the series. The ongoing Test series is not a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

