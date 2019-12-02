WATCH: Pakistan Players Save The Worst Of Their Australia Horror Show For The End

Pakistan's miserable tour of Australia came to an end on Monday after they suffered yet another innings defeat in the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval which was played under lights. By the virtue of this win, not only did the Aussies register a clean sweep in the Test series but it was also a complete whitewash for Pakistan. Meanwhile, the visitors who were near in the contest in the second Test could not have finished on a more hilarious note than this.

READ: 'Shouldn't play versus them': Netizens alarmed by scale of Pak's hammering in Australia

A hilarious end to Pakistan's miserable tour

In the past few years, Pakistani cricketers have been a subject of jokes for getting run out in hilarious ways and it could not have got worse for them when their last batsman was dismissed in the same manner to end their miserable tour Down Under. It happened in the 82nd over of the visitors' second innings. On the final ball of that over which was bowled by Josh Hazlewood, Muhammad Musa after hitting one to the right of mid-on attempted to take a quick single but stopped midway. However, Mohammad Abbas who was at the non-striker's end was already halfway down the wicket. He quickly turned back to save his wicket but by the time he could, Pat Cummins had hit the bull's eye and it was all over for Pakistan. Abbas was way too far away from the crease that the on-field umpire did not even have to consult the third umpire and instantly raised his finger.

WATCH: Marnus Labuschagne's heart-in-mouth moment as ball pops out of his hands

Australia register yet another convincing win

Pakistan who were three down at stumps on Day 3 resumed their innings on a positive note as Shan Masood (68) and Asad Shafiq (57) added 103 runs for the fourth wicket stand. After the two were dismissed, it opened the floodgates for Australia as they picked up wickets at regular intervals. Wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan (45) showed some resistance but once he was castled by Josh Hazlewood, it was all over for the visitors as the Aussies registered a 2-0 win.

WATCH: Scary moment as Labuschagne takes pull shot full on the head point-blank

WATCH: Tim Paine gets lucky, avoids getting hit on the head in this hilarious video