This Was It...: Aakash Chopra Recalls Iconic Dhoni World Cup 2011 Moment That Shook 1.3bn

Cricket News

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra called the match-winning iconic six from MS Dhoni in the 2011 World Cup final as the moment that sealed the win for India

was

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra called the match-winning iconic six from MS Dhoni in the 2011 World Cup final as the moment that sealed the cup for the Men in Blue. Nine years earlier, the MS Dhoni-led Team India lifted the World Cup after 28 years, with stellar performances from Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni in the final game against Sri Lanka at Wankhede. MS Dhoni's typical finish coupled with Ravi Shastri's booming voice followed by the entire Indian team rushing to the ground are some of the unforgettable scenes for Indian cricket fans. Taking to Twitter, Aakash Chopra termed Dhoni's six as the moment that represented the emotions of 1.3bn Indians. 

'This was it'

The 2011 World Cup final 

Nine years ago, on this day, the crowd at Wankhede went berserk as the ball soared over the boundary line, ending India's 28-year long wait to lift the World Cup. Chasing a total of 275 at Wankhede in Mumbai, the Indian team lost its heroes pretty soon in the second innings. Sachin Tendulkar, who was playing his last World Cup game and explosive opener Virender Sehwag - both were dismissed early by speedster Lasith Malinga, putting India in a tense position. Gautam Gambhir then had a short partnership with then young Virat Kohli before the latter was dismissed by Dilshan while he was at 35. It was then-skipper MS Dhoni, who took the onus of taking his team over the line in the final game. MS Dhoni stitched a century-long stand wit Gautam Gambhir to steady the Indian innings. Dhoni played a wonderful inning of 91 runs while Gambhir scored 97. 

