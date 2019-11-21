ICC Celebrates World Television Day; Fans Decide Their Favourite Match Of 2019

Today, the world is celebrating ‘World Television Day’ and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has also taken a part in it. ICC recently shared an image on their Twitter account which shows fans watching a match on many TVs. In the caption, ICC wished fans a very happy World Television Day and asked them to name their favourite cricket match on TV this year.
Happy #WorldTelevisionDay 📺— ICC (@ICC) November 21, 2019
Which was your favourite cricket match on TV this year? pic.twitter.com/BADFKOvVlF
Within a few minutes, ICC’s tweet went viral and fans from all over the world commented on it. Some said that they loved watching World Cup semi-finals between India and New Zealand. Others said that they loved the finals between New Zealand and England even more. Many also remembered watching Babar Azam smashing a 100 against New Zealand.
World Cup matches semi final #INDvNZ and Final #ENGvNZ— Archie Agarwal (@_rchie0425) November 21, 2019
Specially Kane Williamson's calmness after the match.
Dhoni's run out heartbreaking moment.
Nothing can describe that moments in words.
Both matches is my favorite cricket match of 2019.#WorldTelevisionDay pic.twitter.com/chlec94VCU
Do you really need to ask? pic.twitter.com/xtDYccbiuE— MediumPaceDobbler (@MediumPaceDobb1) November 21, 2019
These iconic moments I will tell my kids. 😂#gonnatellmykids pic.twitter.com/5JZpnlliWU— Abhi (@from_himalayas) November 21, 2019
Pak v NZ Babar's 100— Ants Everafter 🐜 (@JattiTweets) November 21, 2019
Pak v AFG
NZ v IND semi final.
And WC19 final, though this one hurt.
Not just most favourite but also most underrated. This:#NZvWI @TridentSportsX @windiescricket #kanewillianmson @BLACKCAPS @cricketworldcup #WorldTelevisionDay pic.twitter.com/zofE7AX0HO— Aayush Barolia (@baro_aayush) November 21, 2019
India is currently busy playing the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Men in Blue won the first test by an innings and 130 runs. They will be playing the second test between November 22-26, 2019. Their upcoming Day-Night contest is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the match will start at 1:00 PM IST.
