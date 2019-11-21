ICC Celebrates World Television Day; Fans Decide Their Favourite Match Of 2019

Today, the world is celebrating ‘World Television Day’ and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has also taken a part in it. ICC recently shared an image on their Twitter account which shows fans watching a match on many TVs. In the caption, ICC wished fans a very happy World Television Day and asked them to name their favourite cricket match on TV this year.

Happy #WorldTelevisionDay 📺



Which was your favourite cricket match on TV this year? pic.twitter.com/BADFKOvVlF — ICC (@ICC) November 21, 2019

World Television Day: Fans react to ICC’s Tweet

Within a few minutes, ICC’s tweet went viral and fans from all over the world commented on it. Some said that they loved watching World Cup semi-finals between India and New Zealand. Others said that they loved the finals between New Zealand and England even more. Many also remembered watching Babar Azam smashing a 100 against New Zealand.

World Cup matches semi final #INDvNZ and Final #ENGvNZ

Specially Kane Williamson's calmness after the match.

Dhoni's run out heartbreaking moment.

Nothing can describe that moments in words.

Both matches is my favorite cricket match of 2019.#WorldTelevisionDay pic.twitter.com/chlec94VCU — Archie Agarwal (@_rchie0425) November 21, 2019

Do you really need to ask? pic.twitter.com/xtDYccbiuE — MediumPaceDobbler (@MediumPaceDobb1) November 21, 2019

These iconic moments I will tell my kids. 😂#gonnatellmykids pic.twitter.com/5JZpnlliWU — Abhi (@from_himalayas) November 21, 2019

Pak v NZ Babar's 100

Pak v AFG

NZ v IND semi final.



And WC19 final, though this one hurt. — Ants Everafter 🐜 (@JattiTweets) November 21, 2019

India is currently busy playing the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Men in Blue won the first test by an innings and 130 runs. They will be playing the second test between November 22-26, 2019. Their upcoming Day-Night contest is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the match will start at 1:00 PM IST.

