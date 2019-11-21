The Debate
ICC Celebrates World Television Day; Fans Decide Their Favourite Match Of 2019

Cricket News

World Television Day: ICC recently shared an image on their Twitter account which shows fans watching a match on many TVs displayed in an electronics store.

ICC

Today, the world is celebrating ‘World Television Day’ and the International Cricket Council (ICC) has also taken a part in it. ICC recently shared an image on their Twitter account which shows fans watching a match on many TVs. In the caption, ICC wished fans a very happy World Television Day and asked them to name their favourite cricket match on TV this year.

Also Read l Ind vs Ban: Live streaming details, schedule for pink ball Day-Night Test at Eden Gardens

Also Read l Ind vs WI: BCCI to shift first T20I out of Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium?

World Television Day: Fans react to ICC’s Tweet

Within a few minutes, ICC’s tweet went viral and fans from all over the world commented on it. Some said that they loved watching World Cup semi-finals between India and New Zealand. Others said that they loved the finals between New Zealand and England even more. Many also remembered watching Babar Azam smashing a 100 against New Zealand.

Also Read l  IND vs BAN Dream11 prediction, top picks, team news and other updates

India is currently busy playing the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Men in Blue won the first test by an innings and 130 runs. They will be playing the second test between November 22-26, 2019. Their upcoming Day-Night contest is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the match will start at 1:00 PM IST.

Also Read l Ind vs Ban: Sunil Gavaskar calls for separate stats between pink ball and red ball cricket

