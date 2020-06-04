MS Dhoni's Fans Demand Something Special From Wife Sakshi After Her Latest Post

Many cricket fans in India are holding their breath to watch Mahendra Singh Dhoni back in action on the field. The former Team India skipper has been out of action post the country's semi-final loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final and was all set for a return with the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic only delaying MS Dhoni's return to action, they have a demand, which perhaps his wife Sakshi can fulfill for them.

Fans demand new MS Dhoni photo from his wife Sakshi Dhoni

CSK skipper MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni took to social media on Wednesday and shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen donning a black outfit, looking cool and trendy. While Sakshi Dhoni's new look was well appreciated by fans, others demanded her to share a picture with CSK skipper MS Dhoni. Check out Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram post here -

During the India lockdown, Sakshi Dhoni has been quite active on social media, posting videos of the MS Dhoni house in Ranchi, where the cricketer is spending time with his family. In the videos shared by Sakshi Dhoni so far, CSK skipper MS Dhoni can be seen riding his bike and playing with daughter Ziva Dhoni. Sakshi Dhoni also shared images of the new MS Dhoni look, shocking many fans. The new MS Dhoni look sees him sporting a salt and pepper look with a thick beard. While some fans liked the new look, some were left surprised.

Fans react to Sakshi Dhoni's new look while demanding picture with MS Dhoni

CSK fans await MS Dhoni return

CSK fans will be praying for the lockdown to end to watch MS Dhoni back in action. The CSK skipper last set foot on the field during CSK's IPL training camp before it was called off due to COVID-19. MS Dhoni has made CSK one of the best teams in the history of the IPL, leading them to three titles ever since the tournament started in 2008. Under Dhoni’s leadership, CSK lifted the coveted trophy in the 2010, 2011 and 2018 editions.

(IMAGE: SAKSHI DHONI / INSTAGRAM)