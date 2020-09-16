Rahul Dravid Plays 2nd Fiddle To Virat Kohli In Last-ever ODI On Sep 16, 2011; Watch Video

Rahul Dravid is one of the most celebrated cricketers to play the sport. The former captain of India was given the title of The Wall for his impeccable and solid batting technique. One of the members of the famous "Fab Four" of the Indian batting line-up in the 2000s, Rahul Dravid has bailed out Team India with several match-winning knocks with the bat. Known to be a complete team-player, there was hardly any role that Rahul Dravid did not take up during his career. From opening the batting to being in the middle order, keeping wickets for the team, to taking the charge of the contingent as a captain, he has excelled in all the departments and is unanimously considered an iconic ambassador for the sport.

Rahul Dravid bids adieu to ODI cricket on September 16, 2011

Wednesday marked 9 years of Rahul Dravid featuring in the Indian ODI team for one last time. The Bangalore-based cricketer was overlooked by the selectors for white-ball cricket post-2009 but in a surprise call-up, Rahul Dravid was included in the ODI team as well as the T20 team for India's tour of England in the summer of 2011. September 16, 2011 was the last time cricket fans got to see Rahul Dravid playing white-ball cricket.

Rahul Dravid, in his last ODI match, had the task of steering the Indian side out of trouble again, before he called it quits. Having lost two quick wickets early in the innings, Rahul Dravid, along with a young Virat Kohli, stitched together a vital partnership to steady the ship. Dravid anchored the innings from one end, whereas Virat Kohli was attacking from the other, to ensure a steady run-rate.

Virat Kohli smashed an impressive century before getting involved in a rare hit-wicket dismissal. Rahul Dravid scored a gritty 69 off 79 deliveries, whereas Kohli hit a brisk 107 off just 93 balls to help India reach a score of 304 in 50 overs. Rahul Dravid's valiant efforts in his last ODI match were in a losing cause as England chased down the revised target of 241 after a match-winning cameo from Jonny Bairstow.

Rahul Dravid stats in ODIs

India's very own Mr. Dependable ended his career in the 50-over format with over 10,000 runs. As per Rahul Dravid stats, the batsman has amassed 10,899 runs in 344 matches for the Indian team. What makes Dravid's stats even more impressive is a healthy average of 39.17 with a decent strike-rate of 71.24, batting predominantly lower down the order.

Virat Kohli centuries in ODIs

Only Sachin Tendulkar has more tons in international cricket as compared to Kohli's centuries in the ODI format. The current India captain has smashed 43 centuries, just 6 behind Tendulkar's 49 tons. Virat Kohli will be next seen leading the RCB side in the IPL 2020.

Image Source: AP