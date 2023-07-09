ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Sri Lanka Defeat Netherlands By 128 Runs

Sri Lanka have stamped their authority with a superlative display against the Netherlands as they clinched the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers title in Harare. Having already been qualified for the ICC World Cup the Asian side once again showed why other teams can't take them lightly in the upcoming tournament. Both Sri Lanka and the Dutch will now head towards the World Cup. After 2011 India will again host the tournament.

3 things you need to know

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands have already qualified for the World Cup

Zimbabwe and West Indies failed to make the cut

Sri Lanka last lifted the World Cup in 1996

Sri Lanka had a batting collapse in the first innings

Sri Lanka did have a batting failure as per their standards but their bowling did compensate in the second innings. After winning the toss the opponents sent the Sri Lankans to bat first and it proved to be the right decision as Vikramjit Singh used the conditions well to inflict early damage as he removed the two openers in quick succession.

(Sri Lankan team celebrate a fall of wicket / Image: AP)

Read More: Indian fans are loving Netherlands' terrific comment for India after ODI WC qualification

Kusal Mendis and Sahan Arachchige steadied the ship with a 72-run stand but Saqib Zulfiqar broke the partnership as he removed Mendis. Charith Asalanka did show some promise but couldn't convert it into a big inning. This invited the Dutch bowlers to join the bandwagon as they wrapped up the Sri Lankan innings for 233 runs

Dilshan Madushanka destroyed the Netherlands top-order in the Powerplay 🔥



His 3/18 earns him the @aramco #POTM in the #CWC23 Qualifier final 🎖 pic.twitter.com/tge3EGEL3H — ICC (@ICC) July 9, 2023

Sri Lankan bowlers inflicted severe damage on the Netherlands

In reply, Dutch were a no-match as the Sri Lankans bowlers made merry. Maheesh Theekshana ran through the Netherlands bowling as his bowling figure read 6.3-1-31-4. Wanindu Hasaranga took another two wickets as he finished the tournament as the highest wicket taker.

Read More: Father dismissed Sachin-Dravid in WC 2003, now son will look to challenge Kohli-Rohit

The Netherlands at one time had looked like they won't cross the 100 run hurdle but the Sri Lankan bowlers finally wrapped up the innings for a paltry 105. A 128 runs victory helped the Sri Lankans to finish the tournament on a positive note. 10 teams will participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup as each team will play nine matches in round robin format. Sri Lanka will have an advantage as they will be well aware of the sub-continent conditions.