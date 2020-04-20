ICC Set To Host CEC Meet On Thursday To Discuss Rescheduling Postponed Series

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will host a Chief Executives' Committee (CEC) meeting via conference call on April 23. The meeting, which will bring together the CEOs of the 12 full members and the three Associate Representatives, will provide an opportunity for the CEC to collectively consider the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sport, ICC said.

READ: ICC To Decide T20 World Cup's Fate Only By August: Report

'First step of a collective process': ICC Chief

"This meeting is the first step of a collective process as we assess the impact of this ongoing global pandemic and work together so the sport can emerge from it in a strong position. We need to share knowledge and start to build a deep understanding of what it will take to resume international cricket," ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said. "The scale of this task should not be underestimated and will encompass a myriad of factors until the public health situation has improved to a point that it is safe for our players, our employees, our fans and in a way that will not impact the public health situation adversely," he added. "Countries will start to reopen at different stages and in different ways and we will need to respect that and have a holistic view of this to enable us to take well-informed decisions that mitigate the various risks as much as possible," Sawhney further said.

Hashim Amla Mesmerizes With Sublime 104 Vs Mumbai Indians On April 20, 2017; Watch Video

ICC in no hurry to make a decision on T20 World Cup

According to a recent report in the Times of India, an anonymous ICC source has claimed that the ICC is in no hurry to take a decision on the T20 World Cup. The source suggested that the final decision on the tournament may even be taken by the end of August. The source explained that the ICC is is no haste to make a decision on the event that is scheduled for October and if the situation improves in the next two months, the World Cup will go on as it is planned. The source also confirmed that the ICC is currently going as per the original plan and all preparations for the T20 World Cup are going on as planned.

With sporting events coming to a standstill courtesy the coronavirus pandemic, multiple speculations have emerged around the ICC T20 World Cup 2020. The World Cup was supposed to be held in Australia and begin on October 18. Australia has reportedly closed off its borders till the end of September, as of now, which makes the future of the tournament uncertain. The ICC has also cancelled all its events until the end of June.

Rohit Sharma Hits 52-ball 94 Vs Virat Kohli's RCB At Wankhede In IPL 2018; Watch Video

READ: Yuvraj Singh Reveals Andrew Flintoff's Exact Sledge Preceding 6 Sixes In 2007 World T20