ICC Test Rankings: What India Need To Do To Leapfrog NZ For Making It To WTC 2021 Final?

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by an innings and 186 runs at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, January 6. The win also capped New Zealand’s perfect home summer with identical series wins over West Indies and Pakistan. The Kane Williamson-led side is now placed at the top of the ICC Test rankings and it also became serious contenders to qualify for the final of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

New Zealand dethrones Australia for a top spot in ICC Test rankings

ICC World Test Championship: Equation for India to topple New Zealand for a spot in the final

The Indian cricket team is currently in Australia for a four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series. After their win in the Boxing Day Test, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side brought the series to levelling terms with all to play for going ahead in their remaining two matches Down Under. After their ongoing tour, the Indian team will be hosting England in February in four Tests, in their final set of matches before the ICC World Test Championship final.

India is currently placed at No.2 in the ICC World Test Championship points table with 72.2 percentage of points (PCT). They are trailing the No.1 side, Australia who are at 76.7 while New Zealand is placed at No.3 with 70 PCT. Team India needs to maintain its lead over the Black Caps in their remaining six Tests in order to qualify for the final of the inaugural multi-nation Test competition.

Here is a look at India’s required equation to qualify for WTC final this year

If India wins four and loses two out of their remaining six Tests, they will be able to continue their supremacy over New Zealand.

India can also win three of those six matches, however, they need to make sure that their remaining fixtures are draws.

If India ends up losing the final two Tests in Australia, they need to beat England 4-0 at home later.

By achieving any of the three aforementioned scenarios, India will end their pre-WTC final campaign with a PCT of 70.83, i.e. just above New Zealand’s settled PCT of 70. While New Zealand’s two-match Test series against Bangladesh from last year got cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, it remains to be seen whether the two cricket boards come up with a rescheduled date in the coming months. If the series gets a date, the Kane Williamson-led side will then get more chances to gain WTC points before the final.

ICC World Test Championship points table after New Zealand’s 2-0 win over Pakistan

India vs Australia live streaming for third Test

For India vs Australia 3rd Test live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The much-awaited India vs Australia 3rd Test is set to be played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

