ICC Womens T20 Live: Did Katherine Brunt's No 'Mankad' Call Vs South Africa Help India?

The India Women vs England Women ICC womens T20 live semi-final clash was abandoned on Thursday due to rain. With the ICC not scheduling a reserve day for the semi-final, Indian Women qualified for the final after they finished at the top of Group A, while England finished second in Group B behind South Africa. England lost their match to South Africa, but things could have been different had Katherine Brunt decided to ‘Mankad’ South Africa’s Sune Luus.

ICC Womens T20 Live, IND W vs ENG W live score: England's loss to South Africa proves too costly

England Women faced off against South Africa Women in the fourth match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at the WACA Ground in Perth. England Women batting first managed to score 123/8 in their 20 overs. The South African chase went down to the wire with the Proteas Women needing 9 to win off their last over. Katherine Brunt was assigned with the task of bowling the final over.

ICC Womens T20 Live, IND W vs ENG W live score: Did Katherine Brunt cost England a place in the final?

Katherine Brunt gave away two singles in the first two deliveries. While running in for the third delivery, the pacer halted her run-up and warned Sune Luus for straying outside the non-striker’s crease when she could have easily ‘Mankaded’ her. Mignon du Preez, who was on strike, hit the next two Katherine Brunt deliveries to the fence to hand South Africa the win, which eventually proved England too costly after they had to bow out in the semi-final.

ICC womens T20 live: Who won IND W vs ENG W semi-final?

According to the ICC rules, in case of a match interrupted by rain in the Women’s T20 World Cup, each innings should at least constitute ten overs for the game to have a result or else the match will be abandoned. In the case of abandonment, the team that finished higher in the group stage would qualify for the final due to the lack of a reserve day. In the India Women vs England ICC womens T20 live semi-final, the rain played spoilsport and the match had to be abandoned without the toss. As India had finished top of their group, they progressed to the final, while England were knocked out without losing the semi-final match.

