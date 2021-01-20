ICC World Test Championship Final At Lord's In Doubt? English Officials Give Latest Update

Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, India defeated Australia to breach their ‘Fortress’ Gabba, a venue that had been a graveyard for visitors since 1988. With their win in the final hour of the series-decider, Team India also clinched 30 ICC World Test Championship points to move to the top of the Championship rankings. As India, England, Australia and New Zealand continue to outdo each other to book a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final this year, it appears that the final itself might need a shift in venue owing to the COVID-19 restrictions.

ICC World Test Championship: WTC 2021 final venue likely to be shifted

The ICC World Test Championship final was originally scheduled to be played in June at Lord’s, England this year. However, the match is likely to see a shift in date owing to international travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, a report by Daily Mail indicates that the match is also likely to shifted from the iconic Lord’s venue to the Ageas Bowl in Hampshire.

Hampshire County Chairman Rod Bransgrove recently stated that the bio-bubble created at the Ageas Bowl is “unrivalled” when compared to other English venues. He added that a final decision is “imminent” at this stage. While Bransgrove stated that it is difficult to imagine Lord’s not hosting the final of the prestigious event, the Hampshire County will be putting their “best foot forward” if they end up hosting the WTC 2021 final due to safety concerns.

World Test Championship rankings

India’s series-clinching win at The Gabba also took them to the No. 1 spot in the ICC World Test Championship points table. New Zealand are placed at No.2 while Australia find themselves at the third spot. If Team India manage to win their home series against England by a 2-0 or a 3-1 margin, they will be assured of a spot in the ICC World Test Championship Final this year. Here is a look at the updated ICC World Test Championship rankings.

India on 🔝



After the hard-fought win at The Gabba, India move to the No.1 spot in ICC World Test Championship standings 💥



Australia slip to No.3 👇#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/UrTLE4Rui0 — ICC (@ICC) January 19, 2021

An updated look into ICC Test rankings

World Test Championship aside, here is an overall outcome on the ICC Test rankings after India vs Australia Test series Down Under.

🙌 Pant attains career-best rankings

📈 Root returns to top five with his highest rating points



Top performers from the first #SLvENG Test and final #AUSvIND Test make significant gains in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings!



Details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) January 20, 2021

