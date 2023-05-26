MI Vs GT: Harbhajan Singh Reveals Rohit Sharma's Mantra That Made Him A Successful Skipper

MI vs GT: The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians thrashed the Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of the IPL 2023 and will meet the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 of the tournament. Akash Madhwal was the star of the show and picked up a fifer and destroyed the backbone of the LSG batting. Rohit's captaincy was also excellent and former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has also heaped praise for his leadership skills ahead of the MI vs GT match.

The former Mumbai Indians player believes that Rohit Sharma is a very "chilled out" captain and is also very approachable for the youngsters. "Rohit is a very chilled-out captain. He is a very approachable captain even for the youngsters. He never carries that ego and youngsters can reach out to him anytime", Harbhajan Singh said during a discussion on Star Sports.

'He loves spending time with uncapped players': Harbhajan Singh

"He loves spending time with uncapped players. He's someone who hasn't taken success to his head, he's very humble and shows a lot of respect to the senior players. This humility makes Rohit a great player", Harbhajan Singh said

Harbhajan Singh is the best person to comment on Rohit Sharma's leadership skills as the former Indian spinner has lifted three Indian Premier League trophies under his captaincy.

Speaking about the preview of the MI vs GT IPL 2023 Qualifier 2, the Gujarat Titans have been in explicit form under Hardik Pandya in the Indian Premier League 2023 and topped the table during the league phase. Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Shami have been among the top performers of the team and contributed to the team's wins on different occasions. The team has never been dependent on the performance of one player and in every match, the fans have witnessed different set of players contribute to the team's cause and victories.

Mumbai Indians on the other hand, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, didn't have a good start to their Indian Premier League 2023 campaign and lost the first two matches of the tournament. The team then made a stellar comeback and grabbed a good winning momentum. The team is going through a transition phase with no big names excluding Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav present but still, the youngsters have been able to deliver for the team with good performances and now are just one step away from booking a date with Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 Final.