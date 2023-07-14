'You Just Can't Get Away': Ricky Ponting On Warner's Persistent Struggles Against Broad

The 4th Test of the Ashes 2023 is set to start within 5 days on July 19, 2023, after a heated series so far, with England gaining momentum after winning the 3rd Test at Headingley with 3 wickets. The Test saw a different tactical approach from the English Cricket Team, as they will be looking forward to equalising the Ashes in the upcoming Test in Manchester.

Australia are one Test win away from clinching the Ashes series

Since 2015, England has not prevailed in the Ashes series

Australian batsman David Warner has been helpless in front of Stuart Broad in Ashes 2023

Ricky Ponting makes a huge statement about David Warner

The simmering conflict between David Warner and Stuart Broad has drawn a lot of attention ahead of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford in Manchester. Due to Warner's inability to overcome the skilled English bowler, Broad has dismissed Warner 17 times in Test cricket and three times in the current series. Warner was taken out twice by Broad in the most recent Headingley Test, which England won after losing the first two tests.

I know there's been a lot of chat the last couple of days since the end of Headingley, and it's more the fact that it's Broad that's getting him out, I think,” said Ponting. “I think if it was anybody else, the noise probably wouldn't be quite as loud, but the fact that he struggled to get through the opening spells of Broad a few times in this series again, makes it a little bit more of a worry.

Warner's persistent struggles against Broad have sparked questions about his status at the top of the batting order, sparking disagreements about whether captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald would stick with him. The fact that Broad has dismissed Warner in multiple ways raises more questions. Ricky Ponting, a former captain of Australia, commented on the subject and offered his viewpoint on the ICC Review.

What did Ponting say about Warner's struggle against Broad?

Ricky Ponting went on to talk about the psychological and mental impact of Stuart Broad’s supremacy over David Warner, which could be an advantage for the England Cricket Team.

And the reason I say that is because I've played against teams in the past and bowlers in the past where you just know that they've got the wood on you and they're on top of you and you just can't get away from it. If I'm Ben Stokes, even if David Warner gets through the first spell of Stuart Broad, then I'll give him a short break and I'll bring him back again

Ponting highlighted the psychological struggle that develops when a bowler routinely outperforms a batter by drawing on his own experience. Ponting advised against bringing in individuals like Marcus Harris or Matt Renshaw who haven't played first-class cricket in a while, saying that Australia should continue to trust Warner because of his expertise. Ponting's advice is motivated by the Ashes series' high stakes and the possible dangers of using untrained players. Warner has made 141 runs for Australia in the last 3 Test matches (6 innings) against England with a strike rate of 54.65.