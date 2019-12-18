Rohit Sharma Hailed By The Cricketing Fraternity For His Blockbuster Knock At Vizag

Rohit Sharma compensated for his failure in the previous match and made his bat do the talking in the second ODI at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Wednesday. Rohit was involved in a 227-run opening stand with KL Rahul (102) as the duo took the Windies bowlers to the cleaners. Even after skipper Virat Kohli's dismissal for a golden duck, the 'Hitman' did not allow the momentum to shift and continued to bat superbly well. The limited-overs vice-captain was dismissed for a 138-ball 159 at a strike rate of 115.22. His splendid knock included 17 boundaries and five maximums. He was appreciated by one and all for his stellar knock including the cricketing fraternity.

Cricketing fraternity hail Rohit Sharma

The cricketing fraternity showered praises on Rohit Sharma after his blistering knock that took India to a formidable total in what is a must-win game for the hosts. Rohit's former IPL skipper VVS Laxman took to social media and wrote that Rohit was looking ominous after he became the Indian batsman to register the highest individual score in a calendar year for the seventh successive year after 2013.

Seventh successive year since 2013 that the highest individual score by annIndian in a calendar year is by Rohit Sharma. Looking ominous today #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/Y6ht3YDos7 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 18, 2019

The 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle came forward and urged everyone to stop all their activities and watch Rohit Sharma teeing off.

Stop what you are doing. Watch Rohit Sharma teeing off — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2019

Veteran all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote that the 'New Year' resolution for people should be to have a year like Rohit. He then added that 2019 has been an outstanding year for the Hitman.

New Year resolution for ppl to have a year like @ImRo45 Watta player... watta year 2019 for #hitman — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 18, 2019

India post 387/5

After Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 159. the onus was on the youngsters Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer to capitalize on the platform that was laid by the openers which they did as the duo went on to add 73 runs for the fourth wicket stand. Iyer went on to score his second straight half-century in this ODI series i.e. 53 off 32 deliveries at a strike rate of 165.63 including three fours and four sixes while Pant played an enterprising knock of a 16-ball 39 at a strike rate of 243.75 and in the end, a small cameo from Kedar Jadhav helped India post 387/5 in their 50 overs.

